Costa Rica: If You Need Psychological Support During Christmas and New Year’sYou Can Call 9-1-1

Christmas and New Years are times full of loneliness, frustration, guilt, social pressure and financial obligation for some people, therefore the 9-1-1 Psychological Support Office (DAP) in Costa Ricawill provide care 24 hours a day throughout the December of this 2021.

In December 2020, the Ministry of Health and 9-1-1 received 527 calls, where 16% of the people attended had an emergency related to suicide risk.The service is carried out thanks to the financial support of the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria, managed through the non-governmental organization HIVOS Costa Rica.

Great emotional effort

“People make a great emotional effort at this time to be well; however, anxious or depressive states, relationship breakdowns or coexistence problems, among others, can affect them and this is where professional support is necessary,” said the supervisor, technical and operational DAP, Sinaí Valverde, through the press release.

The DAP was enabled since May 2020, where more than 11,500 incidents have been attended. This office was created with the aim of providing care for the mental health of the people who live in Costa Rica as a measure of professional assistance in the face of the impact of the current Covid-19 pandemic.