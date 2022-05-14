More
    Costa Rica Has Some of the Best Beaches in the World

    According to Tripadvisor

    Costa Rica not only has the best hotel in the world of 2022 for Tripadvisor travelers.This small Central American nation also has one of the 25 best beaches in the world, according to this ratings and tourist recommendations site.

    Tripadvisor revealed this week that Manuel Antonio (which includes Espadilla, Espadilla Sur, Biesanz and Gemelas beaches, among others) ranks 18th, out of a ranking led by Providenciales beach in Turks and Caicos.

    About Manuel Antonio, the site highlights one of the many comments written by those who have visited this paradisiacal place in the central Pacific of Costa Rica:“A beautiful beach with patches of shiny black sand and calm waters, ideal for relaxing floating.”

    In the list of the best beaches of 2022, no other in Central America appears. From America there are mentions in Brazil (three beaches), Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Mexico and the United States Virgin Islands.Beaches in Australia, Hawaii, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and Greece also appear.It is not the first time that this hotel in Costa Rica stands out in these TripAdvisor awards. In 2021, it was placed 9th in these annual awards.

    How are the winners chosen?

    This is how Tripadvisor explains the methodology for choosing the winners of the different categories:“The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award is the highest honor we bestow.“The winners of this award are among the top 1% of Tripadvisor profiles.

    “The choice is based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, as well as an additional editorial process.“In order to be eligible for an award, a property, business, destination or point of interest must have had a Tripadvisor listing for at least 12 months.”But you must also receive a certain number of reviews during the award evaluation period and meet or exceed a minimum bubble score on Tripadvisor.

