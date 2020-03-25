Home
Come and Enjoy The Beautiful Beaches of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 25, 2020
The best time to travel to Costa Rica is from December to April, during the dry season...
News
Costa Rica And Its Infinity Of Sports To Practice
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
Costa Rica has a wide variety of sports is practiced, thus covering a large number of disciplines...
News
Christiana Figueres Receives the Gold Medal for Human Rights
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
Christiana Figueres talking on the microphone
News
Jamaica Is Open for Business with an Enormous Potential for Costa Rican Exporters
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 17, 2020
Jamaica is the second commercial partner of Costa Rica in the Caribbean and to which 93 companies...
Environment
The “Silly Bird” (Pájaro Bobo), A Colorful Bird with Unique Song and Beautiful Tail
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 11, 2020
The so-called “Silly bird” (Pájaro Bobo) belongs to the Momotidae bird family. In Costa Rica, this family...
World News
Health News
Health
The Problem Of Breast Asymmetry After An Operation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Many are the surgeries that women undergo today, some for health reasons, but many are the situations...
Health
Co-working and Teleworking Are the Best Options For the Present Global Social Situation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
In Costa Rica, through the Government, it was known that there are already 87 cases of Covid-19...
Health
The United Nations Congratulates Costa Rica for Its: “Exceptional and Innovative” Response to the Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 25, 2020
The United Nations (UN) representative in Costa Rica has recognized the “exceptional and innovative” way in which...
Health
Costa Rica Has Confirmed the First Cured Cases of Coronavirus
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
The first cases of patients cured of COVID-19 were announced at a press conference this Friday by...
Health
Visual Impairment. How Should You Prevent Blindness?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
blue eyes and visual test
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Sports & Games
Discover the Best Places to Go Fishing in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 16, 2020
Costa Rica has been positioning itself worldwide as the ideal fishing paradise. And it is that its...
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
The Irazú Volcano. Come To Know Its Amazing Top
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
The Irazu volcano is a derivative of the indigenous language population that inhabited that area in the...
Economy
Costa Rica Advances to Enter the “Global Entry Program of Trusted Travelers” of the United States
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Costa Rica formalized the process to be part of the "Global Entry Program of Trusted Travelers" of the US Customs and Border...
Travel
Pozo Verde Lagoon, the Jewel on the Sacred Mountain Of Parque Juan Castro Blanco
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Pozo Verde, the jewel of the Sacred Mountain, is one of the best tourist destinations in the...
Travel
San Gerardo De Dota.A 100% Natural Forest
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 23, 2020
San Gerardo de Dota is one of the best places to visit in Costa Rica, it is...
Travel
The Ant Hive. A Place To Visit In Sarapiqui
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
Sarapiqui is an area of the country very little known for tourism. Located in the Heredia province,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Jorge Jiménez Deredia, a Gifted and World-Renowned Costa Rican Sculptor
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 23, 2020
All in Costa Rica is incredible. From the rural farming villages to the brightly colored rain forests,...
Culture & Lifestyle
The Costa Rican folk tradition
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 23, 2020
The Costa Rican folk tradition has diverse cultural manifestations that include music, dance, legends, traditions, songs, popular...
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #7: If It’s Not Yours, Don’t Touch It
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 22, 2020
(This week is the tenth installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
Culture & Lifestyle
Margarita Bertheau and Teodorico Quirós Alvarado, Two Very Distinguished Costa Rican Plastic Artists
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 21, 2020
In the artistic expressions of our country, you can recognize a common thread through innumerable years of pre and post Columbian history,...
Culture & Lifestyle
César Valverde Vega: One of the Most Important Costa Rican Artists of Recent Times
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 20, 2020
César Valverde Vega (San José, March 8, 1928) was a Costa Rican painter, writer, and lawyer, planner,...
Science & Technology
The Wedding Ring With GPS
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
manos-con-anillos-de-compromiso
Science & Technology
Narwix Company Powers Development
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
blue whale narwix
Environment
Costa Rican Scientist Participates in the European Research “Mars on Earth”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Costa Rican scientist Alejandro Arce Rodríguez is one of the researchers at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany who has worked...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Science & Technology
A New App Created By a Talented Costa Rican Allows You to Find Your Missing Pet with Better Results
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 5, 2020
A talented young Costa Rican, Jonathan Martinez, from Santa Ana, recently created a website with the intention...
