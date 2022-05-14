5 Key Strategies to succeed at Digital Business Reinvention

Globant, a digital native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technological solutions, published its “2022 Trends Report”. The report mentions five key strategies that, when combined with a customer-centric approach and taking advantage of new and emerging technologies, will create unique experiences that will differentiate companies from their competitors: human-centric AI, reinventing models of business, high-performance workspaces, metaverse and blockchain.

The pace of change in technology has increased exponentially in the last few decades. It has never been more important for companies to reinvent themselves as they adjust to new technologies, changing priorities and demands from their customers and employees.

Globant’s main prospects for 2022 include:

The metaverse will create new spaces for companies to extend their presence, offers and creativity, maximizing the bond with their customers and employees: The metaverse will present interaction possibilities to customers and will make it easier for them to commit to a brand or product, in the same way it will introduce new ways for companies to reinvent the customer and employee experience. A metaverse will propel companies to take advantage of new event and concert sponsorships, purely digital products and immersive experiences.

Remaining with a human-centric approach in the face of technological advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning will be essential: Maintaining a human-centric approach will be vital in bringing people and technology together by harnessing the improvements on these. AI and machine learning (ML) will drive organizations to create more personalized experiences, focusing on available offers and opportunities. At the same time, AI and ML will help automate processes to increase efficiency, streamline data collection, and facilitate decision-making.

Blockchain and Decentralization will lead businesses to reinvention: Organizations will begin to transform their business models to create strategic alliances and collaborative technologies such as blockchain. This will make it possible to create connections between various sectors, establishing a fully integrated and functional interconnected network for partners and users through APIs. Part of the decentralization will include Web 3.0, the next phase of the internet. Although Web 3.0 is still in its infancy, it will consist of a blockchain-based layer where users will collectively manage a single personalized account that includes social media, search engines, and marketplaces, returning ownership of their data to users.

Reinventing business models will focus on ensuring resiliency through cross-industry strategic alliances and a new customer relationship: As industry boundaries begin to blur, the need for collaboration and innovative new partnerships between companies will continue to emerge. Business. Additionally, businesses will need to focus on integrating the necessary technology and applying advanced analytics into their business models to meet customer expectations and adjust to ever-changing behavior. New business models will include phygital experiences (a combination of physical and digital) and phygital marketing, creating a unique value proposition that blends the physical and digital worlds.

Adaptability, flexibility and sustainability will be key to maintaining a high-performing workplace: Employees now expect their experience to be more personalized and efficient from day one. With this knowledge, organizations should design work experiences to recognize each employee as an individual and make them feel supported, thus increasing their commitment, efficiency and dedication. Promoting a data-driven culture can help generate this personalized support at every stage of the process with visible results, with more engaged staff, improved performance, decision-making and AI-enabled innovation.

Reinvention strategies

“As industries face social and environmental challenges, businesses will need to focus on reinvention strategies to stay competitive in an ever-changing world. Reinvention looks different depending on the organization, but it is based on the need to continue to be innovative and to continue offering unique experiences to both its customers and employees”, said Agustín Huerta, SVP of Studies at Globant.

He added: “Maintaining a customer-centric mindset will be key to reaping the benefits of new emerging technologies. Successful organizations will use technology to improve their business models and results. Additionally, they will foster an adaptable, flexible and sustainable internal culture that retains key talent in 2022 and beyond.”