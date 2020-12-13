More
    Costa Rica consolidates itself as a Regional Leader in Electromobility Infrastructure

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica consolidates itself as a Regional Leader in Electromobility Infrastructure

    As part of the Government's commitment to electrification and decarbonization of transport, this week, the first of the new 28 fast chargers that are installed by Grupo ICE was inaugurated in Siquirres
    As part of the Government’s commitment to electrification and decarbonization of transport, this week, the first of the new 28 fast chargers that are installed by Grupo ICE was inaugurated in Siquirres.

    The event was attended by the First Lady of the Republic and promoter of electric mobility, Claudia Dobles; the executive president of Grupo ICE, Irene Cañas; the Deputy Minister of Energy, Rolando Castro, as well as representatives of MINAE, the Municipality of Siquirres, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Hotel Pacuare, the place where the shipper was located as part of a public-private alliance.

    The new units are located in strategic points such as Garabito, Limón, Turrialba, Pérez Zeledón, Palmar Norte, Ciudad Neilly, Naranjo, La Cruz, San Ramón, Uvita, Sámara, Las Juntas, Caballo Blanco, Guápiles, Dominical and Liberia, completing routes electricity to all regions of the country: south and north, the Caribbean, Guanacaste and the Central Pacific.

    With these 28 points, Costa Rica consolidates itself as a regional leader in electric mobility. ICE has four other fast chargers operating in its service areas, while CNFL offers stations in Paso Ancho, Guadalupe, Curridabat and Escazú, and will soon add another four.

    “With this national charging network for electric vehicles, people will be able to visit any area of the country and have a nearby charger at their disposal, a great inter-institutional effort and especially from the ICE Group in compliance with Law 9518 and generating the conditions so that more and more people are encouraged to purchase zero-emission vehicles,” said the First Lady.

    A benefit for all the country

    For his part, Cañas indicated that “having a fast network of national scope is a transcendental change in our mobility. The benefit will be for our environment, the inhabitants and the visitors of the country, who will have better air, less noise and the possibility of transporting using our renewable sources ”.

    This national charging network has load centers with a maximum capacity of 100 kilowatts, which allow the connection of CHAdeMO, CCS1 and GB / T connectors, which are the standards for American, Chinese, European, Japanese and Korean vehicles.

    Costa Rica consolidates itself as a Regional Leader in Electromobility Infrastructure

    As part of the Government's commitment to electrification and decarbonization of transport, this week, the first of the new 28 fast chargers that are installed by Grupo ICE was inaugurated in Siquirres
