    Internet Use In Costa Rica Is Lower Than The OECD Average

    78.3% of the population access this digital tool

    By TCRN STAFF
    78.3% of the population uses the Internet in Costa Rica, according to the latest study "Perspectives of the Digital Economy"
    78.3% of the population uses the Internet in Costa Rica, according to the latest study “Perspectives of the Digital Economy”, carried out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

    With regards to said organization, the average is around 87%.
    This places us 31 of the 38 related nations within this organization for Internet use by the population.

    The reason is that in our country there is a significant gap between Internet use among young people and adults over 55 years of age.

    While 90% of young people between 16 and 24 years old use the Internet in Costa Rica, only 53% of those over 55 years of age take advantage of the digital tool.

    In the other OECD countries, 71% of the elderly population makes regular use of the Internet.

    The most connected country of the organization to which Costa Rica was formally invited since last May, is Iceland, where 99% of the inhabitants use the Internet.

    The study collected data from 2019 in which people were surveyed about their internet use in the past 3 months. In the case of Costa Rica, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Colombia, data from 2018 was used.

    Costa Rica could become the 38th country in the OECD this year, if the Legislative Assembly approves the budget to pay for such incorporation.
    RANKING
    OECD countries that use the Internet the most
    • 1. Iceland
    • 2. Norway
    • 3. Sweden
    • 4. Denmark
    • 5. Switzerland
    • 31. Costa Rica

