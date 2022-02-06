Costa Rica Advances with Its Conviction to Protect the Oceans

Conversations between nations continue, where an extensive analysis is made on what a “blue alliance” is, to strengthen the protection of the oceans. In the talks, Costa Rica has a particular leadership, as the country has proposed to the UK Environment Minister, Zac Goldsmith, that ocean protection, scientific research, and development be kept on the table, in addition to the blue economy.

The proposal was expressed during Goldsmith’s recent visit to the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry. It is noteworthy that the United Kingdom recognizes the work of the Central American country in international instances, among which we highlight the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor and the negotiations in the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity in Areas Outside National Jurisdiction.Something very important and special is that Costa Rica will not cease its efforts to become the leader of what will be the Oceans Summit for the year 2025.

Alliance for Climate Action of the Pacific Ocean Coast

Every action in favor of the well-being of our oceans and therefore, of the planet adds up and everything has been growing from Costa Rica, long before the COP25, which was held a couple of years ago in Madrid, Spain.

At the International Summit, Costa Rica, together with Indonesia, Fixed and Panama, emphasized the criticism of the oceans and the Earth’s climate system, later the nations present decided to formally integrate a dialogue on the relationship between the ocean and the climate.

The “Alliance for Climate Action of the Pacific Ocean Coast” emerged within the framework of COP25, in said alliance, actions included in three fundamental themes were proposed: the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, the maximization of ocean mitigations and building the resilience of ocean and coastal ecosystems.With the initiative, the countries try to unite efforts for the conservation of the ocean that concerns five continents.

France left an open invitation to Costa Rica during the visit

In December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, was in Costa Rica and the strengthening of the alliance between the two nations was learned.

During the visit, the representative of France left President Carlos Alvarado an invitation for 2022, recommending that Costa Rica continues the protection of the oceans.

The invitation is about what will take place in February, the “One Ocean Summit”, the event aims to define specific measures for the protection of the oceans of the entire planet.

It is worth noting that the alliance led by Costa Rica, France, and Great Britain proposes the protection of 30% of maritime and terrestrial ecosystems by the year 2030.