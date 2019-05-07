In Costa Rica, there are innumerable tourist attractions for all those visitors who plan an unforgettable day. For that reason today we will talk a little more about the wonderful and captivating Corcovado National Park, which makes us live a dream world with each of its natural attractions and unsurpassed beauty. For us, Ticos, it is of huge pride because we have the blessing that in our country there are natural attractions like this.

A bit of history about its establishment

The “Parque Nacional Corcovado” was created in 1975 with the purpose of protecting and safeguarding the region where gold prospectors were intervening at that time. This wonderful park is located in the Osa Peninsula, the south-west part of the country. It is a park with a great ecological variety for all those who love the green of nature and is known today as one of the most diverse biological parks in the world.

To finish highlighting its incredible natural beauty, let us mention that it is one of the most important natural reserves in Costa Rica. This area tends to surprise foreign visitors because it is the northernmost tropical rain forest in the world. Not only that, it drives it indulges the senses with its exquisite smells and colors, which in turn reflect all its wonderfulness, while being there, one seems to be in a dream coming true.

What can the Corcovado National Park offer us?

It offers spectacular and deserted beaches that are a gift of nature. Its rich natural waterfalls, which draw much attention, increase the number of visitors. If observing wildlife is your thing, then Corcovado is the place to go. You can find different animal species, including the Scarlet Macaw, the Resplendent Quetzal, the Red-eared Tree Toad, and the Tapir, which today is the largest land mammal in Central America and South America.

It is a somewhat secluded park and maybe complicated to get there, but this remoteness has brought the benefit of virgin spaces, in the sense that the ecosystems have not been mistreated by human intervention.

One of the park’s exotic beaches

Great varieties of ecosystems that Corcovado presents

It currently has 13 different ecosystems. These are the main ones, among which we can find Jolillo palm groves, fresh-water herbaceous swamps, marshy mangroves, and lowland rainforests. It is home of the Squirrel Mico Harbor and the Harpy Eagle. This park has approximately 41 thousand hectares, giving optimal protection to more than 140 species of mammals, 4 hundred species of birds, 20 of them are endemic, it also protects 116 species of reptiles and amphibians, 40 of fish, and about 5 hundred species of trees.

Puma, one of the mammal species that you may watch in Corcovado National Park

Other animals that we can observe in Corcovado are the arrow toad, which is poisonous. We can also find indigenous wild cats, crocodiles, pumas, 4 different species of sea turtles, and jaguars. The park consists of 8 habitats; one of them is the main forest, followed by the tall forest, the cloud forest, alluvial lowlands, marshes, among others.

Does the climate at Corcovado vary much?

Its climate is very humid and it rains almost all year round, but in spite of this, you can make a wonderful walk through the trails, which end at beautiful beaches. There are 4 ranger stations and you can arrange very diverse tours around the park, hiring qualified tour guides, since it is not allowed to visit it on your own