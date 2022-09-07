Confiscation of Two Jaguars Was Carried out Responsibly at Río Cuarto de Alajuela

Due to criticism on social networks about the seizure of two female jaguars in Río Cuarto de Alajuela the previous week, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) assures that the management and custody were appropriate.

The operating permit for the zoo where the animals were kept had expired since 2015 and after two notifications of administrative orders, the owner was denied a renewal request because it does not have provisions established in the Regulations to the Wildlife Law, Sinac said.

Case under investigation

After an operation, the animals were removed from the scene and taken to a rescue center, where they underwent a medical and scientific assessment. The case is under investigation by the Public Ministry, for which Sinac indicated that it will not refer to this issue. Jaguars are endangered species, for which environmental authorities seek to protect their integrity.