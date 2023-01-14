Conchal Rated as the Best Beach in the World

The note begins like this: “With vacation just a step away, we all have one thing on our minds: the beach.” It then provides his annual ranking of the “World’s 50 Best Beaches” which builds on results provided by some media outlets, official Blue Flag locations, and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team.

In the Top 10 beaches they have located:

1. Conchal Beach – Costa Rica

2. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

3. Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos Islands

4. Siesta Beach – Florida, United States

5. Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico

6. Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

7. San Fructuoso – Italy

8. Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England

9. Boulders Beach – South Africa

10. Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland

A paradise

Conchal was described this way: “There is no way around it, Costa Rica is the most popular destination to visit right now. Not only does it offer amazing biodiversity, this eco-friendly destination boasts one of the best beaches in the world. This small beach is covered in crushed seashells, wrapped around a turquoise bay. The Paradise!”

Conchal is one of three beaches in Latin America that are on the list along with Playa Negra in Puerto Rico and Isla Robeson in Panama

You can also stay very close in cabins and hotels at Playa Brasilito, Playa Real, Flamingo and Tamarindo, which are also beautiful beaches with all kinds of accommodations. And take tours of virgin beaches in the area to appreciate the nesting of turtles at night.