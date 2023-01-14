More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Conchal Rated as the Best Beach in the World

    By TCRN STAFF
    22
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The note begins like this: “With vacation just a step away, we all have one thing on our minds: the beach.” It then provides his annual ranking of the “World’s 50 Best Beaches” which builds on results provided by some media outlets, official Blue Flag locations, and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team.

    In the Top 10 beaches they have located:

    1. Conchal Beach – Costa Rica

    2. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

    3. Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos Islands

    4. Siesta Beach – Florida, United States

    5. Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico

    6. Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

    7. San Fructuoso – Italy

    8. Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England

    9. Boulders Beach – South Africa

    10. Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland

    A paradise

    Conchal was described this way: “There is no way around it, Costa Rica is the most popular destination to visit right now. Not only does it offer amazing biodiversity, this eco-friendly destination boasts one of the best beaches in the world. This small beach is covered in crushed seashells, wrapped around a turquoise bay. The Paradise!”

    Conchal is one of three beaches in Latin America that are on the list along with Playa Negra in Puerto Rico and Isla Robeson in Panama

    You can also stay very close in cabins and hotels at Playa Brasilito, Playa Real, Flamingo and Tamarindo, which are also beautiful beaches with all kinds of accommodations. And take tours of virgin beaches in the area to appreciate the nesting of turtles at night.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceBeleida Delgado
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Tico Noré Gómez Will Travel By Car From Costa Rica To Alaska With His Three Dogs
    Next article
    President Chaves Reiterates His Opposition to Mandatory Anticovid Vaccination in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    President Chaves Reiterates His Opposition to Mandatory Anticovid Vaccination in Costa Rica

    “Any action against someone who does not want to be vaccinated is a violation of the law”, said the President
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »