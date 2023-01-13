More
    Tico Noré Gómez Will Travel By Car From Costa Rica To Alaska With His Three Dogs

    The trip is planned to last about eight months

    By TCRN STAFF
    From Costa Rica to Alaska, in the extreme northwest of the American continent. This is the mission that the Costa Rican Noré Gómez has started. This agronomist engineer will put aside his work on a family farm in Cartago to undertake this journey of more than 15,000 kilometers.

    Gómez plans to last about eight months on his trip, which he will do in the company of his three dogs. His wife hopes to accompany him on some legs of the trips in view of her work commitments as a doctor.

    Trip planning
    Noré has been planning this trip for four years, which includes many logistical and technical details, including the modification of the Land Rover Defender vehicle, routes, food for him and his pets and border paperwork.

    But this trip will also serve for the Costa Rican to carry out a miniseries produced entirely by himself. This work will document the entire journey. The details of this journey are announced on Thursday, January 12th, at the offices of Motores Británicos in La Uruca, one of Noré’s sponsors in this project.

