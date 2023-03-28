Concert Bands of Costa Rica Are Declared Meritorious Institutions of Music

The Concert Bands of San José, Alajuela, Heredia, Cartago, Limón, Puntarenas and Guanacaste, as well as the municipal bands and the General Directorate of Bands, were declared ‘Meritorious Institutions of Costa Rican Music and Culture’.

This project was approved in the second debate in the legislative plenary under file No. 23,288 and is based on the recognition by the State of these institutions that have contributed for more than 100 years to the construction of national identity. Likewise, the contribution that they have made to the dissemination of national music and the promulgation of artists since its creation is also reaffirmed.

Deputy Luis Fernando Mendoza, mentioned: “As a representative of Guanacaste, I recognize and applaud the great work and trajectory of the Concert Band of the province, which dates back to the beginning of 1840, under the name of “Batallón de las Fronteras”. later it was renamed the “Guanacaste Military Band”. After the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports was created, it became the Guanacaste National Band, and finally, the Guanacaste Concert Band. I congratulate maestro Ronald Estrada and hismusicians!”.

Similarly, the deputy recognized the work of great directors that the Province of Guanacaste has had for more than 152 years, such as Sacramento Villegas, Jesús Bonilla and the current director, Maestro Ronald Estrada Sánchez. “This project is also to recognize outstanding men that the province has generated in this field such as Sacramento Villegas, director, for many years, of the band; Ronald Estrada, current director of said band, Manuel Abarca creator of the party partyFidela, Jesús Bonilla creator of the work Una Fiesta en Liberia who are part of this great accumulation of experience, knowledge and artistic and musical creation”, concluded the deputy.