Company that Will Operate in Guanacaste Is the First One to Receive Authorization to Cultivate Medicinal Cannabis

The company Azul Wellness S.A. became the first to receive the permit through which the planting and cultivation of psychoactive or medicinal cannabis is authorized in Costa Rica.

This company will operate in 800 square meters of greenhouse, and its facilities are located in Filadelfia de Guanacaste. It is of Costa Rican capital and will start its project with the cultivation of a couple of promising varieties of cannabis.

The ultimate goal of production is to export plant material. The resolution through which it was given the green light was announced last Monday, May 15h, during the commemoration of Farmer’s Day. “This is one of the doors that opens with the new law, it is good news because markets are opening up and greater diversification is being created”, said the MAG minister, VíctorCarvajalPorras.

Permits are increased

According to records from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), 9 permits of this type have already been issued. Out of these, 8 are related to hemp and 1 license for psychoactive or medicinal cannabis, signed last Monday. In this regard, 2 applications for the planting and processing of hemp and 1 more for medicinal purposes are in the evaluation process.

The MAG reported that all authorizations for the planting of these products must be managed through the National Directorate of Agricultural Extension of the MAG; it is a free service.

In this link, you will be able to find more information related to the subject, such as, for example, the hemp regulation, the cannabis regulation, the user guide for the authorization of cultivation, audiovisual expository material, print forms, among others. A law approved during the previous administration, in March 2022, is what allows the development of this new industry in the country.