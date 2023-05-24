Company Made Up of Costa Rican Producers Was Behind Miley Cyrus’s New Video, Called ‘Jaded’

Last Tuesday, May 16th, Miley Cyrus’s ‘Jaded’ video premiered, with the participation of a production company made up of Costa Ricans. Baby Atómica was born in Los Angeles with the aim of fusing various artistic disciplines, including film, painting, music and design.

This firm is made up of national producers Miguel and Dennis Gómez together with JesyOdio, who has Costa Rican roots. “Baby Atómica aims to be a multipurpose and flexible space for collaboration between artists. Whether it is to set up a gallery, projections or showcases, we want our studio to be a versatile stage that supports all types of content creators. We want to create a community where ideas and collaboration flourish”, explained Odio.

Backstage the video of Miley Cyrus

Precisely, the name and surname of this woman appear in the credits of the video “Jaded”, which Cyrus released on different platforms such as YouTube. “It was an intimate project that Miley wanted to collaborate on with trusted people, and we had the opportunity to be a part of her vision. We are proud that an artist like Miley, who constantly evolves and breaks stereotypes, is part of our history”, said Odio, who appears as executive producer.

They were present in Cannes

Odio was in Cannes, France, along with Miguel and Dennis Gómez, where last Friday they presented their first 3 film projects, which are in development. They were seeking funds for these works. The first is Fanfiction, a story that follows a fan in love with a SoundCloud rapper, whose written fictions start to come true. Then there’s Modern Legends, a film franchise that revisits Latin American legends from an adventure-horror perspective. Finally, they have Chronocapsules, a project that tells the story of Samantha, a young woman who can travel through time thanks to new technology.

“Baby Atómica is ready to revolutionize the way cinema and artistic disciplines merge to create unique and empowering experiences. Our focus on community, creativity, and diversity will allow us to tell exciting and authentic stories that resonate with audiences around the world”, highlighted Miguel Gómez.

Who are they?

Miguel and Dennis founded the company Atómica Films in Costa Rica some time ago. This firm was in charge of blockbusters such as MaikolYordan from ViajePerdido, a film directed by Miguel that generated US$3 million at the Central American box office. They were also in charge of Amor Viajero, the first Central American feature film acquired by Sony Pictures for distribution in Latin America. He was also behind the Italia 1990 World Cup.

For her part, JesyOdio is an independent film producer based in Los Angeles. Her most recent film, Every Day in Kaimukī, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. As an independent producer, she also directed the feature film adaptation of Tao Lin’s break-out novel Taipei, which was released nationally on Showtime and on worldwide via 20th Century Fox International.

In 2017, Jesy founded the Teenager Company, which has produced numerous music videos for Megan Thee Stallion, Weezer, Common, Kali Uchis, Tinashe, Wiz Khalifa, Icona Pop, Tegan& Sara, among many more.