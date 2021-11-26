Christmas Gifts with Apples as the Star Ingredient

Although we find them all year round, Apples are a fruit that takes on a very special meaning at Christmas, as it is a symbol, a tradition of these festive dates.

A different approach this year would be to give apples as a Christmas gift, allowing you to step out of the traditional and get your creative juices going.

In a few juicy, crunchy bites, a large apple provides 20% of the recommended daily value of dietary fiber, 8% of antioxidant vitamin C and 7% of potassium.

It is one of the most nutritionally complete fruits. They have a high water content, exactly 85%, which makes it a refreshing and easily assimilated food for the body.

Moreover, apples are very versatile, perfect for using in many recipes, other than the traditional ones.

So, how about six ideas to surprise everyone with apple as the star ingredient: custom-made, caramelized apple kit, Mrs. Santa’s apple compote, apple and walnut bread, Mountain air basket, King’s cider, and apple and oatmeal cookies.

The step-by-step details

Custom-made Caramelized Apple Kit: you will need the materials you need are a clear jar with a lid, where you can place milk caramels to melt in a bain-marie (double boiler), chocolates or seeds to taste. Place an apple over the lid of the container, ideally a Fuji Washington apple, as it is one of the sweetest in the world. Decorate it with a Christmas wooden stick and wrap everything with gift ribbon. Ideally, the person should mix all the ingredients and enjoy them with the apple.

Mrs. Santa’s Apple Compote. Ingredients: 5 Washington Galas and 5 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cut in eight parts and seedless, 500 gr sugar, 750 ml water, 1 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in water, 200 ml apple cider vinegar, 2 cinnamon sticks, 2 tablespoons grated ginger and 4 cloves. Preparation: in a deep pot, put all the ingredients and cook over medium heat for about 90 minutes. Stir occasionally to avoid having it stick to the bottom of the pot. Prick the apples to verify that they have a smooth texture and that a thick syrup has formed.

Remove from the heat and leave in the pot to cool. Pack in glass jars with lids. Can be kept at room temperature and once opened, refrigerate. This compote can be used on turkey breasts, on pancakes, as a dessert, or as an accompaniment to ice cream. Granny Smith apples are ideal for pie lovers, or for making an excellent pie. Beyond its iconic light green skin, it has a lemony tartness with just enough sweetness to be perfect.

Apple and Walnut Bread. Ingredients: 6 grated Gala Washington apples, peel and seeds removed, 2 cups almond flour, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 4 eggs, 1 1/2 cups vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts, and 1/2 cup cranberries. Preparation: preheat the oven to 180 °C, place the sugar and oil in the mixer, mix and then add the eggs one by one. Add the sifted almond flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Add the walnuts and cranberries. Then add the peeled and grated apples. Use waxed paper in the baking pan and glaze with oil, pour the mix. Bake for 50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. As a suggestion, you can include apple segments on top of the preparation with powdered sugar to decorate.

Mountain Air Basket: requires a basket and a red checkered tablecloth, your favorite apples, homemade rompope, and cupcakes with apple filling or apple pecan cookies.

King’s Cider. Ingredients: 10 Washington Gala apples or combine half Gala and half Granny Smith, 2 whole oranges, 5 fragrant cinnamon sticks, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves, 1 ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and enough water to cover the apples. Preparation: wash the apples and oranges. Core and quarter apples, quarter oranges (with peel). Place apples and oranges in a large pot, add cinnamon sticks, brown sugar, cloves, nutmeg, salt and cover with water, about 14-16 cups. Heat over medium heat and cover the pot. Simmer for 2.5 to 3 hours. Once the apples are softened and the apple mixture is really aromatic, press the orange slices against the sides of the pot to release their juices and remove the remaining oranges. Remove the cinnamon sticks. Mash the apples with a potato masher or the bottom of a measuring cup to release the extra juice and pulp.

Apple and Oatmeal Cookies. Ingredients: 155 g Gala Washington apple cut into cubes, 120 g oatmeal, 122 g applesauce, 80 g egg whites, 50 g of oat flour (or coconut flour, almond flour, regular wheat flour, whole wheat flour…) and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder or to taste. Preparation: mix all the ingredients, while heating the oven to 180º C/ 350°F, make small balls with the dough, place on a tray and bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool, add a little cinnamon powder and decorate with a walnut.