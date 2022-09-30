More
    Carolina Mora, 44, is the First Costa Rican to Swim Across Lake Arenal

    As preparation for a similar international event

    The swimmer and lawyer, Carolina Mora, 44 years old, crossed Lake Arenal, becoming the first Costa Rican to do so. Mora covered 28.6 kilometers and did it in 11 hours, two minutes and 22 seconds.

    As part of the preparation for an international event, Carolina Mora chose Lake Arenal to carry out a “background” prior to said event. Unlike other swims carried out in this lake, she took this opportunity to do something unprecedented – swim the entire length of the lake.

    The start occurred at the western end of the lake, at approximately 1:40 in the morning. According to forecasts, the winds are lighter at that time. It is for this reason that Carolina decided to swim against the wind, heading east towards the dam.

    Challenging environment

    Shortly after the swimmer entered the water, the weather changed drastically, the winds picked up and it started pouring rain. Despite everything, Carolina advanced with a strong and constant rhythm. At 12:40 noon, she touched the buoys in front of the dam and the majestic Arenal Volcano.

    Carolina was accompanied by her family and swimming friends from KN Swim/Piratas, who motivated and encouraged her from the boat. A support was vital to complete the event.

