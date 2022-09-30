More
    Tica Ariana Arguello is the First Latin American Woman to Graduate in Space Systems and Astronautics Engineering at Russia

    Also the first Tica with postgraduate studies at Julius-Maximilians Universitat of Wurzburg

    Ariana Arguello became the first Latin American woman to graduate as an engineer in Space Systems and Astronautics in Russia. The Tica worked for more than a year on the design of a mission that will allow monitoring not only the red tides on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica but also in Central America, with the Department of Aerospace Research of the University of Samara in Russia.

    The design of this mission is Argüello’s own work as part of his graduation thesis and was accepted to be presented at the International Astronautical Congress that will take place this week in Paris, France.

    Earth observation remote sensing technologies

    “The goal of this study is to apply cubesat Earth observation remote sensing technologies to address the problem of detecting and monitoring a specific environmental catastrophe in order to reduce environmental and economic impacts,” Arguello commented.

    In addition, thanks to the effort made during all these years, I obtained a scholarship that will allow me to study a postgraduate degree at one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Germany (Julius-Maximilians Universitat of Wurzburg (JMU) in a program called EAGLE as the first Costa Rican accepted into this program, she added.

    The EAGLE program is a joint initiative of the Institute for Geography and Geology at the University of Würzburg, led by the Department of Remote Sensing in collaboration with the Earth Observation Center of the German Aerospace Center (DLR-EOC).

    SourceMagdalena Lopez
    ViaWilmer Useche
