How to Know If the Artificial Insemination Was Successful?

After an assisted reproduction treatment, it is very logical for women to remain attentive to any changes that may occur in their body. This may be a sign that artificial insemination has been successful.

The phase that elapses from the time of insemination to the date of the pregnancy test is called the beta-sphere. It is usually a period that lasts around two weeks, and that will allow us to know if the embryo or embryos have implanted in the uterine wall or endometrium.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

This test is colloquially known as ‘beta’. The production of this hormone begins at the moment the embryo is implanted in the mother’s uterus. From that moment, its production will increase. The increasingly high levels of this hormone help to know if there has been a successful implantation after assisted reproduction treatment.

By means of the typical urine test, the presence of said hormone can be appreciated in a simple way. However, it would be appropriate to do a blood test to specify the exact value. Professionals emphasize the importance of doing the pregnancy test on the day indicated by them, since otherwise there is a risk of getting a result that does not match reality, whether it is a false positive caused by medication or a false negative due to low hormone levels.

What are the symptoms after the insemination process?

Every woman’s body is different and therefore there are many chances that she will react differently to this insemination treatment. Therefore, if you do not experience any of the symptoms mentioned below, that does not mean that you are not pregnant or that the process has been successful, since the body acts unequally.

Among the most common symptoms after artificial insemination are tiredness and heaviness, pain in the lower back, discomfort in the abdominal area, slight vaginal bleeding, abdominal swelling, swelling of the breasts, fluid retention and a sensation of pins and needles in the uterus and ovaries.

It should be clarified that these symptoms are not produced by the artificial insemination treatment itself, since rather they appear as a kind of side effects due to the drugs that are prescribed after the process.

But in addition to the physical symptoms, it is also necessary to address the psychological problems that can develop, and that will force us to control them very well because sometimes they are difficult to cope with. These include anxiety, stress, restlessness, and nervousness.

What symptoms are the most characteristic during the first 2 weeks after the process?

From the first day of insemination, it is quite common for the woman to receive hormonal treatment with progesterone with the intention of maintaining the proper state of the uterus and favoring the implantation of the embryo. The administration of progesterone and other hormonal drugs takes place during the beta-wait.

Each patient is different and the symptoms will not always be the same or with the same intensity. That is why it is necessary to clarify that the lack of discomfort does not imply a negative result of the tests, in the same way that the presence of some indication is indicative that a successful result has been achieved.

The first symptoms appear after three weeks, but there is a possibility that some women experience some type of symptom around the sixth day of insemination, which is when the implantation of the embryo in the uterus usually takes place.

The signs of pregnancy with artificial insemination can be very similar to those felt before menstruation. It is normal that sometimes we get excited when appreciating any of them, but in reality we should be very cautious. The hormonal treatment that is provided for the stimulation of the ovaries and preparation of the endometrium can show signs of pregnancy even if there is not.

The first symptom is usually the appearance of a small vaginal bleeding, which occurs around the sixth day due to the implantation of the embryo in the uterus.

In those first weeks and due to hormonal changes, they may increase their breasts or notice discomfort in their breasts, as well as abdominal pain. From the fourth week, nausea and vomiting begin to appear.