Brisa Hennessy is ranked number 5 on the World Surf League Championship Tour. The 23-year-old surfer has made history representing Costa Rica at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Now, she has become the first ambassador of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), an announcement made by the United Nations agency as part of its 66th anniversary celebration. “It is an honor for me to work with UNICEF and its incredible team. I have always been passionate about raising awareness of children’s rights and having this opportunity, especially in my home country of Costa Rica… It is something very special to me. I look forward to contributing to making big changes together and providing a safe, happy and nurturing environment for future generations”, Hennessy said.

One part of her functions as her ambassador is to raise awareness about the rights of children and adolescents such as good eating and nutrition habits; girl empowerment; safe spaces to play and learn; climate change; poverty and sport as an impact tool to prevent violence.

Likewise, she will participate in several activities to promote children’s rights, during the next year. She foresees that she will include in 2023, a surfing championship for girls, boys and adolescents in a vulnerable condition. “We are delighted to welcome Brisa to the UNICEF family during our anniversary month, when we celebrate 76 years of UNICEF’s founding. We are committed to guaranteeing the protection and well-being of all children and adolescents, especially the most vulnerable ones”, explained Patricia Portela, UNICEF representative in Costa Rica.

The agency ensures that Brisa, as a young person, will use her passion and dedication to defend the rights that UNICEF fights for.