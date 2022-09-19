Generations Z and Alpha Will Be Better Adapted to the Jobs of the Future under STEAM Methodology

Hyper-connected, enterprising, diverse, and technological are some of the characteristics of the children and young people who belong to the Alpha and Z generations, who will have the greatest adaptation to the jobs of the future in areas related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM, for its acronym). “The Alpha generation are the people who were born between 2010 and will be born in 2025, they are 100% digital, that is, they were born immersed in an already digitized world and more so taking into account the information to which they have been exposed from the beginning thanks to the internet”, said Ariel Ramos, professor at the Fidélitas School of Systems Engineering.

On the other hand, generation Z, that is, those born between 1994 and 2010, are not 100% technological, but they experienced the transition where technology became part of everyday life. Possibly, many of these children who are starting primary school today will work in professions and technicians that we do not know today and many of today’s jobs will undergo a series of transformations, according to Diego Martínez, digital strategist.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

They will be able to incorporate themselves in a feasible way in the STEAM areas and will develop aspects such as critical thinking, assertive communication, service attitude and emotional intelligence, added Martínez. New technologies and information technology are the fastest growing areas, so it is key for educational institutions to adapt to new requirements and modify school programs.

Given this scenario, he talked with Fray Mario Torres, an expert on the subject. “Current education needs tutors who have the ability to teach with emotion and who are involved in these areas, who transform activities that are not to the student’s liking into actions that arouse their interest, the challenge for the tutor is immense because the teaching-learning process requires constant support in today’s world”, added Torres.

Likewise, he points out that the STEAM methodology is increasingly important since it contributes in the following aspects:

• Benefits proactive learning

• Develops the ability to solve problems creatively, as well as the development of emotional management and logical mathematical thinking.

• Integrates learning through ICT

• Promotes teamwork and teaches decision making

• Learn through experimentation, thereby improving long-term retention of learned concepts