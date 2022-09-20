More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    4×3 Shifts Would Have Fewer Hours of Work a Week

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With the aim of promoting a political agreement that allows moving forward with the flexible working-hour project under the 4×3 scheme, the government and businessmen announce an alternative to the deputies. The idea is to lower the daytime weekly workday from 48 hours to 46 hours, while night activity would go from 38 hours to 36 hours.

    Hours of Work

    In exchange, companies, mainly those in free zones and others that have 24-hour production cycles, will be able to establish shifts of up to 11 hours and 30 minutes, 4 days a week, in exchange for 3 consecutive days off for workers. “It is important to clarify that it is not about allowing this day for all workers, but for some free zone officials, who have 24-hour production schemes. These are special days that will protect these jobs, which happen to be very well paid”. said President Rodrigo Chaves.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The proposal arises with the aim of moving forward with the bill, which is stuck in Congress with hundreds of motions. “This initiative will help boost foreign investment, which needs this type of tool. Costa Rica will be more competitive with this law”, said José Álvaro Jenkins, president of the UCCAEP.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleGenerations Z and Alpha Will Be Better Adapted to the Jobs of the Future under STEAM Methodology
    Next articleCosta Rica Will Be the World Capital of Long Distance Education￼
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsWilmer Useche -

    Costa Rica Will Be the World Capital of Long Distance Education￼

    Costa Rica returns to the international stage at the highest level by being chosen as the venue for the 29th ICDE World Conference 2023.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER