With the aim of promoting a political agreement that allows moving forward with the flexible working-hour project under the 4×3 scheme, the government and businessmen announce an alternative to the deputies. The idea is to lower the daytime weekly workday from 48 hours to 46 hours, while night activity would go from 38 hours to 36 hours.

In exchange, companies, mainly those in free zones and others that have 24-hour production cycles, will be able to establish shifts of up to 11 hours and 30 minutes, 4 days a week, in exchange for 3 consecutive days off for workers. “It is important to clarify that it is not about allowing this day for all workers, but for some free zone officials, who have 24-hour production schemes. These are special days that will protect these jobs, which happen to be very well paid”. said President Rodrigo Chaves.

The proposal arises with the aim of moving forward with the bill, which is stuck in Congress with hundreds of motions. “This initiative will help boost foreign investment, which needs this type of tool. Costa Rica will be more competitive with this law”, said José Álvaro Jenkins, president of the UCCAEP.