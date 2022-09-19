At Least Nine Dead When a Bus Fell Off Cliff at Cambronero, Costa Rica

At least nine people lost their lives in the accident of a bus that fell into a precipice at the point known as El Hundimiento, on Cerro Cambronero, Route 1, according to the preliminary report of the Fire Department. The information was communicated at 9:13 p.m Sunday.

At 8:26 p.m., the Red Cross had indicated that, in addition to the deceased, 19 patients in stable condition had been treated. There are six that were transferred to medical centers and two that are reported in a delicate condition.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Due to a Landslide

The emergency occurred around 4:30 p.m. Apparently a landslide hit the car and two other vehicles. According to the Fire Department, the bus was carrying about 60 people and fell into a 75-meter-deep precipice.

“A total of 25 units of the Fire Department were assigned, including advanced rescue, fire extinguishers, first intervention, paramedics, canine unit, rescue unit in collapsed structures, support units and first intervention units,” reported the authorities.