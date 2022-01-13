Get To Know the 15 Professions for 2022 with Highest Employment and the Best Salary

The professions of the future require incorporating technology because financial institutions, the agricultural sector, health, industry and commerce require changes in their processes to be more productive and sustainable.

Software Engineering, Digital Transformation, Computer Engineering, Computer Infrastructure Engineering (which includes Cloud technologies), Computer Network Engineering, User Experience Design, Web and Mobile Development, Digital Animation, Computer Engineering or Digital Electronics and Analytics Data are the careers that generate better salaries, more employment and greater advantages in the market today.

Most of these positions require command of the English language equal to or higher than level B2 of the European Framework of Reference for Languages, where even in various companies mastering a third or fourth language is rewarded.

Talent in Latin America

“In Latin America there are very talented people and from Costa Rica, they can be invited to work for companies based in this country; Or, forge alliances with companies from other countries, in order to meet the growing global demand for digital technologies. Digitization grows and accelerates globally. That is why it is so important to promote vocations in engineering, technology, science, mathematics and the arts”, said Ignacio Trejos Zelaya, Co-founder and professor of informatics at Cenfotec University.