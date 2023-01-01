Costa Rica Received the “Sustainable International Destination” Award from the Spanish Magazine ‘Viajar’

Costa Rica is the first country to unanimously win the special prize “Sustainable International Destination”, awarded by the Spanish magazine ‘Viajar’ (Traveling), by offering its visitors the possibility of visiting 8 biological reserves and being a destination committed to sustainability.

These awards, whose categories exclusively reward destinations in Spain, created this year this international award, out of competition, to highlight a foreign site that complies with sustainability and Costa Rica was chosen for its sustainable tourism development model.

The award gala for the second edition of the “Sustainable Travel-Tourism Awards” was held on December 15th, 2022, at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel, in Madrid. The list of winners was officially published this last week of the year.

“The sustainable tourism development model that distinguishes us worldwide allows us to be recognized with this award and commits us to continue working to be the ideal destination to connect with nature, a sustainable sanctuary that offers tourists unique experiences”, said Ireth Rodríguez, head of promotion of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The “Sustainable Travel-Tourism Awards” are committed to destinations, accommodations and initiatives that work on concepts such as accessibility, inclusion and sustainability and are the prelude to the 45th anniversary of the Spanish publication to be held next year.

“Viajar” is the first Spanish travel magazine, a benchmark publication in the tourism sector and has 261,000 monthly readers in its print version, as well as 1.4 million unique users per month on its website and almost 2 million followers in networks, being the most widely read online travel magazine in Spain.

Spain is the fourth issuer of travelers to the country from Europe; in fact, between January and November of 2022, Costa Rica has been visited by 49,124 Spaniards.