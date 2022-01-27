More
    Borinquen Geothermal Project Increased Ecological Connectivity In Liberia By 4,5%

    In order to favor the mobilization of wildlife

    The ecological connectivity linked to the Borinquen Geothermal Project in the canton of Liberia and its surrounding areas increased 4.5% in the last three years, as a result of the actions carried out by the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) to favor the mobilization of wildlife.

    The objective of ecological connectivity is to analyze relationships between species that inhabit fragmented natural areas. As part of the Project’s commitments, ICE promotes the mechanical control of the pasture, perimeter fencing, seed dispersal, internal surveillance, and monitoring of flora and fauna.

    Abundant wildlife

    Borinquen has an area of ​​1,414 hectares; Of these, 834 have forest and 466 are in the process of being restored. Species such as the spider monkey, the jaguar, the tapir, the glass frog, as well as toucans and birds of prey inhabit this area in the northwest of the country.

    According to the application of the Integral Connectivity Index (IIC), functional connectivity on the Borinquen map went from 0.22 in 2018 to 0.23 in 2021, which represents a percentage increase of more than 4%. The IIC value ranges from 0 (null) to 1 (maximum).

    The Borinquen Geothermal Project is located in the western section of the Rincón de la Vieja volcanic massif and includes the construction of two power generation plants, each with an installed capacity of 55 megawatts. The first facility is projected to come online in 2027.

