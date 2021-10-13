Rincón de la Vieja Volcano Reports Eruption and Aftershocks in Garabito that Reach 4.0

As reported by the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (Ovsicori), at 7:50 am this Wednesday, the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in Guanacaste reported an eruption of steam and gas.“A small eruption was observed. The material rose about 100 meters and fell into the crater, the steam plume rose about 500 meters,” the experts reported.

Earthquakes continue in the Central Pacific

Seismicity, meanwhile, continued to be activated after the 5.1 tremor that originated in Garabito during the night of Tuesday.According to the National Seismological Network, there were dozens of aftershocks, among which the following stood out:

4.0 at 9:07 p.m.

3.5 at 9:12 p.m.

3.4 at 10:10 p.m.

3.8 at 10:37 p.m.

3.6 at 4:09 a.m.

3.7 at 6:17 a.m.

3.6 at 6:44 a.m.

The epicenters of these movements were all located in the Central Pacific, from the entrance to the Gulf of Nicoya to Quepos.