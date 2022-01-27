69 National Tico Students Participate in “The Women in Science”Central American STEAM Camp

A total of 69 students from scientific schools and public institutions that make up the National STEAM Education Strategy of Costa Rica from the Ministry of Public Education will participate in the Central American STEAM Women in Science camp that takes place virtually from January 24th to 29th of 2022.

From Talamanca, San Vito de CotoBrus, Pérez Zeledón, Desamparados, Cartago, Grecia, Ciudad Quesada, Upala, Limón, Alajuela, Turrialba, the area of ​​Los Santos, Liberia, Alajuelita, Aserrí, Naranjo, Vásquez de Coronado, Belén and many other communities, young students will join in this initiative that is part of the United States government’s efforts to empower girls and promote the importance of innovation, technology, scientific leadership and learning in STEAM, in addition to education of the young.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Intercultural and professional development

The Costa Ricans will join students from the United States and Panama at this 2022 camp that will be in English and Spanish, thus fostering a safe, supportive and accessible environment for the participants, who will have the opportunity to build teamwork, relationships intercultural and professional development to create a network of STEAM enthusiasts that lasts beyond the week of the program.

This United Nations and US Embassy “Girl Up” event is organized in Costa Rica with the support of the Omar Dengo Foundation and thanks to Intel. This company will provide state-of-the-art technology to Costa Ricans with the delivery of a Fusion5 tablet to each one and other devices to make the most of this opportunity.

banner