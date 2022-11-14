Biometric Passport of Costa Rica Awarded As the Best in the World for Its Design

The country brand “Esencial Costa Rica” was recognized as the winner in the “Best use of Design” category, in the City Nation Place 2022 awards, an international forum that celebrates and highlights the work of country brands in topics such as communication, marketing and global social networks and that takes place in London, England.

In the category of best use of design, the project that obtained the highest rating in this international forum was the development of Costa Rica’s biometric passport carried out in 2021. In this category, Essential Costa Rica was nominated along with other brands such as Australia, India, Scotland and the Tower Hamlets district of London.

The design of the new passport, which entered into force in 2022, incorporates technology with biometric data of the person such as facial features, fingerprints and personal information.

Additionally, its pages were designed by Costa Rican hands and it was executed on four representative axes of the national identity that can be seen in its internal pages, of which the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer) highlighted:

Biodiversity: reflected in “an underwater paradise” inspired by Cocos Island, highlights elements such as the hammerhead shark, waves, turtles, corals, butterflies and sloths.

Renewable energies: incorporates the area of ​​the Arenal Volcano that was chosen to highlight the country’s wealth in renewable energies, since it generates geothermal, wind and hydroelectric energy, it was also complemented with the image of animals in the area.

Education and peace: shows our history of peace through the image of the Act and the Torch of Independence, and the importance of education for Costa Ricans, hence the image of books, schools and of course the “Pura Vida” that characterizes us.

Talent: highlights the essence of Costa Ricans who are talented by nature exemplified by the cart, pre-Columbian spheres, sculptures, Boruca masks, marimba, calypso and even the native Creole swing.

The manager of PROCOMER and president of the Interinstitutional Country Brand Committee, Pedro Beirute, mentioned that the document highlights aspects such as the fact that Costa Rica is home to 6.5% of the world’s biodiversity and that they use 99% renewable energy.

We are very proud to have won first place in this category from City Nation Place and that passport applications have increased 400% this year alone; this recognition commits us to continue working to present the world with the quality of our products and services”. The Essential Costa Rica brand also obtained the nomination among the most outstanding finalist brands for Best Use of Data for the project “Integration of data for the measurement of the performance of the Country Brand”. In this category, Essential Costa Rica shared the nomination with Cape Town (South Africa), Denver (United States), Houston (United States), Indiana (United States), Long Island (United States), and Madeira Island (Portugal).