Ticos Manage to be Placed Among the 500 Best Projects for Green Awards 2022

The PuntoSeguro initiative, which encourages the correct disposal of medicines that you no longer use, managed to reach the finalists of the Green Awards, awards that reward socio-environmental projects that are aligned with the objectives of Sustainable Development. This puts them in a position to win the maximum prize as the winner of the water category, which is the one in which they compete.

Together with PuntoSeguro, another 4 initiatives were placed among the top 500 in the Green Awards ranking. Prolymer – Eco-friendly thermal insulation was ranked in the Cities category, in the Innovation and infrastructure subcategory; Green Studio did it in the economy category, sustainable production subcategory; For its part, Astillero Verde achieved it in biodiversity-forests and flora-; Copey Learning Center-Friends of Nature in human development-education; and finally, Sendero Los Matapalos, Learning from Nature achieved recognition in two subcategories of Biodiversity: Fauna and Forests and Flora.

The Oscars of Sustainability

“For those of us who are part of the PuntoSeguro Program, being selected among the 500 best projects in the Green Awards in 2019, 2021 and 2022, has meant support for the work we do from the eyes of sustainability experts. However, being chosen as finalists in our category consolidates the positive evolution and the strengthening of the culture of environmentally responsible disposal of unusable medicines that we have proposed”, assures Dr. Gustavo SáenzGarcía, executive director of the PuntoSeguro Program.

“Year after year, the entire team is invaded by a feeling of gratitude and enthusiasm every time we make the Ranking of the 500 Best Projects official. This is the reflection of people with the drive to be agents of change. It is synonymous with the fact that sustainability is not a matter of ideological flags but of human beings who choose to place themselves on the right side of history, in which they work to reduce inequalities and build environmental and economic progress in all sectors”, highlights José Javier Guarderas , CEO of Green Awards.