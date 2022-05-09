More
    Program Seeks to Accelerate Internationalization of Startups With Reimbursable Capital

    Costa Rican companies that use green technology can benefit from the Greentech program Collaboration

    By TCRN STAFF
    Do you run a Costa Rican green technology startup that wants to accelerate innovation and international presence?The Greentech program led by the CRUSA Foundation, CINDE and the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (Procomer), in collaboration with the regional incubator Pomona Impact, opened its third call. This seeks to scale business models of bioeconomy companies, with an emphasis on biomaterials, and support their preparation for raising capital.

    Pedro Beirute, General Manager of Procomer, pointed out that the Greentech Program is focused on turning Costa Rica into a global laboratory for green innovation.

    “The idea is to increase the chances of companies to become stable and successful firms, financially viable, with the potential to raise capital and scale their operations in the international market, which undoubtedly translates into a direct benefit to the country, through the strengthening of our exportable offer”, commented Beirute.

    You have until May 27

    Interested companies have time to register until May 27 and those that are selected will be able to access a 12-week incubation program, through group sessions and individual specialized mentoring between July and next September.

    After this support stage, startups will have the opportunity to access reimbursable capital for average amounts of US$50,000.

    Until now, Greentech has accompanied 22 knowledge and innovation-intensive companies in various sectors such as agriculture, circular economy and advanced biotechnology, in response to the great challenges of our time.

    “We urge more companies in this new call, so that they apply to the program and form part of the exportable offer of green technologies”, highlighted the Executive Director of the CRUSA Foundation, Flora Montealegre.

    sign up

    The selection process is open on the site https://pomonagreentechcostarica.com/

    Startups that wish to register must meet the following requirements:

    To be a company that develops technological solutions with a positive environmental impact, for example: waste management, circular economy, increased efficiency in the use of biological resources, use of alternative energies, improvement of the conditions of the flora/fauna, among others. others. Priority will be given to those companies that totally or partially incorporate biological sources such as plants, trees, animals, fungi, among other biomaterials in their process or solution.

    Provision of a minimum viable product or service that shows high innovation in its value proposition, in its key technology or in its business model or impact.

    Sales record in Costa Rica, with high export or internationalization potential.

    Companies seeking financing and that are willing to receive investment through risk capital mechanisms.

