Costa Rica Signs Air Services Agreement with the United Arab Emirates to Promote Investment and Tourism

With the signing of the “Agreement between the Government of Costa Rica and the United Arab Emirates for air services between and beyond their respective territories”, both countries seek to encourage trade, tourism and investment between the two countries.

The agreement will allow airlines from the United Arab Emirates or Costa Rica to operate with the desired frequency between the two countries and through any point in third countries.

This with the purpose of having more airlines that guarantee the greatest influx of tourists, efficient and stable air services.

In addition, the agreement establishes the bases to ensure a maximum degree of security for international air transport.