More
    Search
    Money
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Signs Air Services Agreement with the United Arab Emirates to Promote Investment and Tourism

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    7
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    With the signing of the “Agreement between the Government of Costa Rica and the United Arab Emirates for air services between and beyond their respective territories”, both countries seek to encourage trade, tourism and investment between the two countries.

    The agreement will allow airlines from the United Arab Emirates or Costa Rica to operate with the desired frequency between the two countries and through any point in third countries.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    This with the purpose of having more airlines that guarantee the greatest influx of tourists, efficient and stable air services.

    In addition, the agreement establishes the bases to ensure a maximum degree of security for international air transport.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleProgram Seeks to Accelerate Internationalization of Startups With Reimbursable Capital
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    MoneyTCRN STAFF -

    Program Seeks to Accelerate Internationalization of Startups With Reimbursable Capital

    Do you run a Costa Rican green technology startup that wants to accelerate innovation and international presence?The Greentech program...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER