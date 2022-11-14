Brazilian Indigenous Leader Denounces Effects of Climate Change

Climate change deeply affects the lives of indigenous peoples due to fires, floods and other similar phenomena, ZéBajagaApurinã, leader of an indigenous Brazilian community, warned.

In the past, the rainy season was very regular, but today it is different, a situation that also occurs with floods, said the general coordinator of the Pura Indigenous Organization and Community Federation.Now we can’t work all day in the fields because of the high temperatures, he said in an interview.

Wearing her traditional feathered attire, BajagaApurinã said that for these reasons she decided to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is being held in this city, located in the northwestern Sinai Peninsula.

The Planet in peril

We are here to bring a message to all the rulers and businessmen: what they do not only endangers indigenous peoples, but also the entire planet and living beings, she stressed.