Beyoncé And Jay Z Began 2023 on Vacation in Costa Rica

To end the year in the best way, the couple of singers Beyoncé (41) and Jay-Z (53) traveled abroad with their loved ones, and fans are mobilizing to keep track of them during their vacations.

According to reports received by the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration, both celebrities are in Costa Rica enjoying the first days of the year before continuing with their agenda.

Seen in the Santa Teresa area of Puntarenas

Based on the information provided, it is known that Beyoncé and her family entered the country on December 26th and when they appear they are still in Tiquicia, since there is no registered departure. Some fans claimed to have seen her in the Santa Teresa area of Puntarenas.

It is speculated that she could be in the company of her mother Celestine and her sister Solange, as some photos circulating on social networks showed them together with the Queen of R&B enjoying the amenities of the country.