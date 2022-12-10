More
    Babies Born in the United States Were Conceived from Frozen Embryos 30 Years Ago

    An American couple gave birth to twin babies conceived 30 years ago, whose embryos had been frozen since 1992, US media reported Monday. The mother, Rachel Ridgeway, is only 3 years older than the embryos. The children are named after Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway. The babies’ biological mother was a 34-year-old egg donor and her father was 50 when they were conceived.

    As explained by the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC), other embryos that would be siblings of the current ones were allegedly implanted at some point in the woman. The medical center indicated that this birth represents a record according to what was registered.

    The babies waited 15 years at a West Coast fertility clinic and then spent 15 years in the Southeastern Fertility lab. Molly Gibson, born in 2020 from an embryo that had been frozen for almost 27 years, was the oldest case successfully used in the past.

