More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    Are You Synchronous Or Asynchronous?

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Let’s start from the meaning of synchronous: “That occurs or is done at the same time as another fact, phenomenon or circumstance, in perfect temporal correspondence with it, or with the same intervals, speed or period as another fact, phenomenon, movement, mechanism, etc.”

    The word that is usually associated with the fact where a group of people synchronized their watches in order to be punctual for a specific activity, is possibly uncommon today given the rigor of smart watches.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Today I would value that it is a recent term in education and in particular in online teaching through the use of cell phones, computers, tablets and other technological means.

    Its real meaning

    Synchronous learning is only viable for online studies, through a chat between professors and students at a time pre-established by the institution, which if I try to simplify it, I would summarize it as: the professor and his students are in class at this moment “live ” exchanging information (video class, group work, forums, etc.) in real-time or immediately through chat.

    And in the case of asynchronous?

    The letter a in front implies negation, therefore we refer to what is not synchronous, from which we can deduce that it is not executed in real time and also the academic activity is carried out offline (disconnected) and that later connected or online it is shared to their students or that the teacher receives, for example: evaluation results, presentation of previously oriented teamwork to be done at home, also called non-face-to-face work.One benefit of asynchronous learning is that the student can go at their own pace.

    Having learned the above, this leads me to several reflections, which I share with you: Should the “shared” class have virtually the same duration as the one formally planned by the school or institution? Will you have to change your syllabus or class plan, prioritizing specific and basic aspects of the content, so that the student is not “punished in front of a camera”? Shouldn’t the student have more time to carry out their exercises individually and collectively, considering this moment as part of their class time at home?

    It is obvious that the administration must control the “synchronous and asynchronous times”, which breaks with the traditional scheme, that Mate’s class is from such and such a time. Time than the teacher, and in particular the asynchronous one to which I give much more relevance, being this established in the best-agreed schedule with their students, where the teacher can “dialogue-chat”, evaluate the works, clarify individual and group doubts, whose results can be taken and analyzed, as well as discussed synchronously.

    The foregoing would avoid more unpaid overtime for the teacher, and allow him in turn to concentrate on the search for adequate information, selection or preparation of videos, motivating strategies that allow broad participation and not in a static mode by the students who share only their faces to listen to “the teacher” and at the same time to their classmates. To teach a good class both synchronously and asynchronously, it’s planning and development to change attitudes in students requires a lot of time.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceErnesto Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleLive Fully in the Most Spiritual Places of Costa Rica
    Next articleReef Monitoring at Isla Del Coco Allowed to ￼Identify More than 100 Species of Fish
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Reef Monitoring at Isla Del Coco Allowed to ￼Identify More than 100 Species of Fish

    Monitoring carried out in coral reefs at Isla del Coco allowed the identification of more than 100 species between sharks and fish
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER