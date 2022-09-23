More
    An Adventure Awaits the National Costa Rican Soccer Team Traveling to South Korea

    The Ticos left this morning for Los Angeles where they will train before crossing to Asia

    By TCRN STAFF
    From the early hours of the morning, everyone in the Costa Rican national soccer team was already active, ready to embark on a multikilometer-long adventure that will take them from national soil to South Korea, where they will be playing two friendly matches in their preparation fro Qatar 2022.

    Players, coaching staff and members of the delegation had to get up early for going to the Juan Santamaria airport after 6 a.m. this Monday to board a plane two hours later and leave for Los Angeles, United States.

    According to the itinerary sent by the Costa Rican Soccer Federation (Fedefútbol), the Ticos will be arriving in California minutes after 1 p.m. where they will be making a stopover of approximately ten hours.

    Practice session

    For this reason and at the request of coach Luis Fernando Suárez, the group will be doing a practice in the training fields near the Dignity Health Sports Park of the Los Angeles Galaxy stadium.

    This will be a practice of a maximum of 90 minutes where the strategist will be able to put the players who were active this weekend to a proper training, as well as give a pertinent muscle activation for the trip they made to the United States and to the long journey they have to make towards South Korea, where they will arrive on Tuesday at 4:50 a.m.

    Two preparatory matches

    After that, the Costa Rican team will begin with the preparatory work to face the Korean World Cup team, a game that will take place next Friday at 5 a.m. (Costa Rica time) and then they will continue in that nation with a view to the duel against Uzbekistan, agreed for Tuesday, September 27th at 12 midnight (Costa Rica time).

    “The Sele” is already with all the planning issues to reach the Qatar World Cup in the best shape and it seems that these commitments in Asia will be the last chance for the players who have not been taken into account before looking to get into the final list.

