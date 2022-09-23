Sumner Stroh, the Woman Who Claims To Have Had An Affair With Maroon 5`s Adam Levine, Is in Costa Rica

Sumner Stroh, the woman who caused a stir by confessing an alleged affair with singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5, is in Costa Rica. The Migration Directorate confirmed that the American entered on September 17th and has not yet reported exit. This is the woman’s second visit to Costa Rican soil. The first time she was here was in November 2020 when he stayed for a week.

International stir

Sumner Stroh, an Instagram and OnlyFans model, published two videos in which she stated having an affair with the artist a while ago. From her TikTok account, the woman showed screenshots of the conversations she had with Levine. Or, at least, with someone with his name who was speaking from a verified account.

The escort also commented that “she was embarrassed” in view of the fact that Levine is married to the former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. They are the parents of two children: Dusty Rose Levine, 5, and Gio Grace Levine, 4.

Stroh said her romance with the singer began before his 4-year-old daughter was born. She even commented that Levine “asked permission” to put his name (Sumner) when he learned that his wife was pregnant.

To give credibility to her story, she showed a message from him: “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a real boy I want it to be called Sumner. Would you mind? This is super serious,” he wrote.

Summer Stroh did not elaborate on how she met Levine. She only assured that the romance began when he was already married to Prinsloo (with whom he married in 2014).

“I feel ashamed, I was involved with a man with such a lack of conscience and respect. At the time, you know, I was young, naive and, frankly, I felt exploited. I wasn’t in the world like I am now, so I was definitely very easy to manipulate. Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she revealed.

Sumner Stroh said he decided to share her experience because some of her friends whom she had confided in about the alleged relationship – wanted to sell the story to the tabloid media. That’s why she wanted it to be known from her own mouth.

Levine’s version

Adam Levine decided to speak hours after the scandal. Although he denied the romance, he acknowledged having “crossed the line” with flirtatious messages. “I lacked good judgment to talk to someone other than my wife in ANY flirtatious way. I did not have an infidelity, however I did cross the line during an unfortunate period of my life,” Lavine wrote.

The artist insisted that this episode will be overcome hand in hand with his family, which he described as “everything that matters to me in this world.” “There is a lot being said about me right now and I want to clear it up,” the Maroon 5 frontman wrote.

“At certain moments it became inappropriate. I addressed it and took proactive steps to remedy it with my family,” Levine added in his statement posted on social media. My wife and my family are all that matters to me in this world. Being naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that really matters to me was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I’ll never do it again. I take full responsibility. We’ll get through it. And we will get through this together,” he commented