A Sloth Sneaks Into the Broadcast of a Rocket Launch and Becomes an Instant Star

The sloth who interrupted the live transmission of the launch of the Ariane 5 rocket towards Jupiter from French Guiana has become a true star.Although the animal sat on the grass at camera height, as the rocket was ready to launch behind it, it was quickly removed from the scene.

“Apart from the launch itself, this guy is without a doubt the star of the [European Space Agency] broadcast of the [launch of] JUICE,” Nadia Drake, editor of Quanta magazine, wrote on social media.

A NASA artist even painted a special logo featuring the sloth. “I made this in honor of the adorable sloth who photobombed on the ESA JUICE livestream today,” Tanya Harrison commented on her work.

Jupiter Moons Explorer

Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), is the name of the mission that launched from French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America, on April 14, according to the European Space Agency.

The mission will explore in depth the complex environment of Jupiter and will study its three satellites – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.