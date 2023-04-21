More
    A Sloth Sneaks Into the Broadcast of a Rocket Launch and Becomes an Instant Star

    The animal crawled right in front of one of the cameras and sat down on the grass, while the rocket was ready to launch behind it

    The sloth who interrupted the live transmission of the launch of the Ariane 5 rocket towards Jupiter from French Guiana has become a true star.Although the animal sat on the grass at camera height, as the rocket was ready to launch behind it, it was quickly removed from the scene.

    Aside from the actual launch, this guy is definitely the star of @ESA’s JUICE telecast. pic.twitter.com

    Dr. Nadia Drake (@nadiamdrake) April 14, 2023

    The real star

    “Apart from the launch itself, this guy is without a doubt the star of the [European Space Agency] broadcast of the [launch of] JUICE,” Nadia Drake, editor of Quanta magazine, wrote on social media.

    Made this in honor of the adorable sloth that photobombed the @ESA_JUICE livestream today. pic.twitter.com

    Dr Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) April 14, 2023

    A NASA artist even painted a special logo featuring the sloth. “I made this in honor of the adorable sloth who photobombed on the ESA JUICE livestream today,” Tanya Harrison commented on her work.

    Jupiter Moons Explorer

    Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), is the name of the mission that launched from French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America, on April 14, according to the European Space Agency.

    I reported the launch of the Juice mission to the satellites of Jupiter à cause d’un paresseuxcurieu? The animal is recovered by a team from @EuropeSpacePort and is displaced by a zone of greatest tranquility that celleoùil a ététrouvé  @amarsollier @esa pic.twitter.com

    GEO (@GEOfr) April 14, 2023

    The mission will explore in depth the complex environment of Jupiter and will study its three satellites – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

