18 Tips to Reduce Exposure to Non-Ionizing Electromagnetic Fields

It is clear that when it comes to the use of wireless headphones the use of the precautionary principle is justified. Do not become part of the experiment: Skip the headphones and listen to your media the “old-fashioned” way —that is, with wired headphones.

Other than that, here are 18 more tips that will help reduce your exposure to non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) and help mitigate damage from unavoidable exposures:

• Identify major sources of EMF*, such as your cell phone, cordless phones, Wi-Fi routers, Bluetooth headsets and other Bluetooth-equipped items, wireless mice, keyboards, smart thermostats, baby monitors, smart meters, and the microwave in your home kitchen. Ideally, address each source and determine how you can best limit its use. Except for a life-threatening emergency, children should not use a cell phone or wireless device of any kind. Children are much more vulnerable to cell phone radiation than adults due to thinner skull bones and developing immune systems and brains.

• Connect your desktop computer to the Internet through a wired Ethernet connection, and be sure to put your desktop in airplane mode. Also avoid wireless keyboards, trackballs, mice, gaming systems, printers, and portable home phones. Opt for the wired versions.

• If you must use Wi-Fi, turn it off when not in use, especially at night when you’re sleeping. Ideally, work on wiring your house so that you can eliminate Wi-Fi entirely. If you have a laptop without Ethernet ports, a USB Ethernet adapter will allow you to connect to the Internet with a wired connection.

• Avoid using wireless chargers for your cell phone, as they will also increase electromagnetic fields throughout your home. Wireless charging is also much less energy efficient than using a plug-in dongle, as it draws continuous power (and emits electromagnetic fields), whether you are using it or not. According to Venkat Srinivasan, director of the Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science, keeping your cell phone or tablet fully charged at all times will also reduce battery life, requiring the purchase of a new phone; when a lithium ion battery charges and discharges, the ions pass between a positive electrode and a negative electrode. The higher the battery charge, the faster the ions will degrade, so it is best to alternate between 45% and 55%.

• Turn off the electricity in your bedroom at night. This usually works to reduce electrical fields from wires in the wall, unless there is an adjoining room next to your bedroom. If that’s the case, you will need to use a meter to determine if you also need to turn off the power in the adjacent room.

• Use a battery-operated alarm clock, ideally one without a light. I use a talking clock for the visually impaired.

• If you still use a microwave oven, consider replacing it with a convection steam oven, which will heat your food just as quickly and safely.

• Avoid using “smart” appliances and thermostats that rely on wireless signaling. This would include all new “smart” TVs. They are called smart because they emit a Wi-Fi signal, and unlike your computer, you cannot turn off the Wi-Fi signal. Consider using a large computer monitor as your TV, since they do not broadcast Wi-Fi.

• Ditch a smart meter in your home whenever you can, or add a shield to an existing smart meter, some of which have been shown to reduce radiation by 98-99%.

• Consider moving your baby’s bed into your room instead of using a wireless baby monitor. Alternatively, use a wired monitor.

• Replace CFL bulbs with incandescent bulbs. Ideally, you should remove all fluorescent lighting from your home. Not only do they give off unhealthy light, but more importantly, they will actually transfer current to your body just by being near the bulbs.

• Avoid carrying your cell phone on your body unless it is in airplane mode and never sleep with it in your bedroom unless it is in airplane mode. Even in airplane mode it can emit signals.

• When using your cell phone, use speakerphone and hold the phone at least 3 feet away from you. He seeks to radically reduce his cell phone usage time. Instead, use phones with VoIP software that you can use while connected to the Internet through a wired connection.

• Avoid using your cell phone and other electronic devices at least an hour (preferably several) before bedtime, as blue light from the screen and electromagnetic fields inhibit melatonin production.

• Since we now know that calcium channel blockers reduce the effects of electromagnetic fields, make sure you get enough magnesium. Most people are deficient in magnesium, which will worsen the impact of electromagnetic fields.

Martin Pall, Ph.D., a professor emeritus at Washington State University, published an article suggesting increasing the level of Nrf2 to ameliorate damage from electromagnetic fields. Nrf2 is a protein that controls the way certain genes are expressed. These genes help protect the cell from damage caused by free radicals (unstable molecules made during normal metabolism).

A simple way to activate Nrf2 is to consume Nrf2-enhancing dietary compounds such as sulforaphane-containing vegetables, foods rich in phenolic antioxidants, long-chain omega-3 fats DHA and EPA, carotenoids (especially lycopene), sulfur compounds from allium vegetables, cabbage group isothiocyanates and terpenoid-rich foods. Exercise, calorie restriction (such as intermittent fasting), and activation of the nitric oxide signaling pathway (one way to do this is nitric oxide flushing exercise) will also increase Nrf2.

Molecular hydrogen has been shown to target free radicals produced in response to radiation, such as peroxynitrites. Studies have shown that molecular hydrogen can mitigate around 80% of this damage.

Certain spices can help prevent or repair damage caused by peroxynitrites. Phenol-rich spices, specifically cinnamon, cloves, ginger root, rosemary, and turmeric, have shown some protective effects against peroxynitrite-induced damage.