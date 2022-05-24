09 Great Hikes In Costa Rica

With active volcanoes, thousands of hectares of tropical forest, and endless beaches, Costa Rica is a true wild paradise for hikers. The incomparable beauty of its nature defines the essence of this small haven of vegetation. Costa Rica has more than 25 national parks, wildlife refuges, and private reserves that represent up to 30.1% of protected land. Hiking in Costa Rica means dipping yourself in exuberant and preserved nature but also meeting extraordinary wildlife.

Costa Rica takes you through the lush tropical forests and mighty waterfalls of Costa Rica, along the beautiful tropical coastline, or over the majestic mountains and volcanoes of Costa Rica. Costa Rica is home to countless species of animals and plants, it is the incredible expanses of vegetation and the great biodiversity that keep travelers coming back.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

If you are planning to explore Costa Rica for lasting happiness, hire the best services. And if you want to know more about the 9 great hikes in Costa Rica, keep reading the article, because you are about to find the best places to visit Costa Rica!

Young Indigenous Bribri Graduates with Honors From a Prestigious University in The United States

1. Hike To The Rio Celeste Waterfall

The hike to the Rio Celeste waterfall is one of the most stunning hikes in the country, and for this reason, it is very famous among visitors. Don’t get discouraged just yet, though it’s the kind of sight that will make your friends think you retouched your travel photos. The first part of the hike is a nice walk through the jungle on a very well-maintained trail. On this hike, you can also experience the gushing waterfall, of course, as well as the abundance of Costa Rican nature. After ascending to the junction, continue on a less maintained trail that can be very slippery and muddy at certain times of the year to the point where two rivers join to create the blue-colored waterfall. Incredible views. You will also have a full panoramic view of the waterfall.

2. Poas Volcano Hike

Poás is one of the most effortlessly reachable active volcanoes in the world. You can get there by hiring the best taxi services from San José and Alajuela with a history of eruptions of eleven million years. This particular hike in Costa Rica is fairly easy along paved trails. Regardless of the relative ease of the trail, the views and scenery are something to write about. You can choose from the well-maintained short and easy trails that wind through the park’s unusual elfin forest.

3. The Suspension Bridges Of Mistico Arenal

Its distance is 3.1 km and the travel time is 1 hour. Also, it’s not that hard. You can hire cab services to get to the place. In the Arenal National Park, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, there are miles of trails to explore with or without a guide. If you’re looking to go hiking in Costa Rica, the Arenal Suspension Bridge Trail is a must. This circuit of only 3 km will take you across 16 bridges, 6 of which are suspended above the canopy. This hike is also family-friendly if you are traveling with the family. This hike is accessible to everyone and allows you to observe nature from a completely different angle. Monkeys, birds, sloths, butterflies, and many other species coexist in this spectacular tropical jungle.

Worldwide Healers Unite in Support of Ukrainian Refugees

4. Hike Of Cahuita National Park

This hike is 8.3 km in total, one way. At the end of the Puerto Vargas train station, you can either walk back or take the public bus or taxi back to town. Located along the southern Caribbean coast, just a 20-minute drive from the sleepy town of Puerto Viejo, this lush natural park is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Along the well-maintained 8 km point-to-point trail, you can spot a variety of wildlife, relax on stunning white-sand beaches, and snorkel to discover beautiful coral reefs. The hiking of this trail is a mishmash of a wooden walk through the jungle and a parallel sand path along the beautiful coastline. Because a lot of people won’t go all the way.

5. Hike in Santa Rosa National Park

Santa Rosa National Park, in the province of Guanacaste, is the oldest national park in Costa Rica. Hike through the dry forest in an area famous for its wildlife. This National Park has the only protected beach in the world for nesting species of Olive Ridley sea turtles. It has the largest concentrations of baby sea turtles sticking their heads out of their shells from August to November. Santa Rosa is also known for its surf breaks and its beautiful white sand beaches that attract surfers from all over the world.

6. The Cerro Chirripó Hike

At more than 3,818 meters, Cerro Chirripó is the highest peak in Costa Rica. Adventure lovers, this high-altitude trek of approximately 2 days is made for you. It is recommended to spend the night before your ascent at the base camp at the trailhead and/or sleep in the park cabin before descending. On a beautiful sunny day, you can even see both the Caribbean and the Pacific seas.

7. Hike In Manuel Antonio National Park

Manuel Antonio National Park may seem small, but this park has been voted one of the best parks in the world. Take a soothing hike through the rainforest to see the different species of monkeys. Then watch the waves crash on three of the most beautiful beaches in the country. This branch of trails also has the main beaches of the park, making it an excellent option.

8. Hiking Of Rara Avis Reserve

Costa Rica’s premier ecotourism destination flourishes with pristine ferns and claims more species of plants, birds, and butterflies than all of Europe. More than 365 species of birds have been identified here. Wonderfully remote and rich in wildlife, the Rara Avis Reserve has a 30km network of excellent, well-marked trails offering walks from thirty minutes to several hours.

9. Hiking Carara Biological Reserve

West of San José, on the central Pacific coast, is the Carara Biological Reserve. The reserve is home to one of the last wild populations of scarlet macaws. From mangroves to rainforests, there are a variety of ecosystems in the park to explore. Bouns check; keep an eye out for monkeys, sloths, and a variety of amazing bird species. The Tárcoles River, located right next to the park, is the perfect place to add a crocodile tour.

AUTHOR BIO:



Ella James is a professional Content writer & Content Marketer. Based in Costa Rica, is an author and blogger with experience in encounter composing on various topics including but not limited to Business, Travel, Home, Décor, Technology, Food, Marketing/Advertising, Lifestyle, etc.

SP