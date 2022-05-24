Knee pain is a prevalent symptom experienced by a lot of people. It is a musculoskeletal condition that many people suffer from as a symptom of other related illnesses. It may start suddenly or be a chronic disease depending on the cause of the pain. The most common knee pain causes are injuries or due to age.

Typically, knee pain is not a cause for serious concern. It’s the type of pain that comes and goes depending on your lifestyle. Knee pain is most common in obese people, sportspersons, and senior citizens.

Causes of Knee Pain:

Injuries:

Getting a sprain, tear, or strain on your knees can contribute to knee pain. The cause of these conditions can be due to a myriad of reasons starting from playing sports or overexertion of the joint.

Some of the most common types of injuries that cause knee pain are:

Meniscus injuries happen when you twist and sprain your knee.

Ligament injuries such as Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) are common among people who play sports.

When you dislocate your knee joint, the blood flow gets compromised, which causes extreme pain in the area. Typically, the dislocation of your knee happens when you get involved in an accident or fall with significant impact on the knee.

Osgood-Schlatter’s disease:

A common reason behind knee pain is Osgood-Schlatter’s disease which occurs in older adults and little children. In this condition, the kneecaps become painful due to lumps forming below the knee. This lump can swell and cause extreme discomfort, especially after exercise.

Tendonitis:

When your tendon swells up, you can experience pain in the knee. The swelling is usually due to overexertion or due to playing extreme sports.

Patellofemoral pain syndrome:

A common reason for knee pain in children and young adults is Patellofemoral pain syndrome, where the pain is concentrated in the back of the knee or at the kneecap. The pain occurs when you use your joint muscles for climbing stairs, cycling, or running.

Arthritis:

Knee pain due to arthritis is a common symptom experienced by older adults. This condition makes it difficult for the sufferer to use the knee joint when sitting, standing, walking, or running.

Other risk factors that cause knee pain are overuse of the joint and obesity.

Treatment for knee pain:

The treatment for knee pain can depend on the cause of the pain. If it is due to injuries, you will have to visit a doctor who can give you medication to ease the pain and treat the injuries.

After this, typically, you’ll have to be on bed rest and let your knee rest until it is fully recovered. You may even have to wear a cast and use crutches to help you move around without applying too much pressure on your knees.

In less severe cases, taking painkillers, applying an ice pack, changing your footwear, or wearing a compression bandage can help ease the pain. If the cause of your knee pain is your weight, a change in lifestyle and diet can help manage the pain.

