Avianca Announces New Flights from San José to Washington D.C.

The Avianca Group announced a new flight starting July 15th, operated by its Costa Rican subsidiary, between the cities of San José, C.R., (SJO) and Washington D.C. Dulles Airport. (IAD), with which the capitals of both countries will be united. Although it must also be said that this is in response to Volaris Costa Rica and El Salvador flights to serve markets in the US from San José and San Salvador.

In the city of Washington there is one of the largest communities of Costa Rican citizens outside their country, so Avianca will make 1,800 monthly seats available to them through 4 weekly direct flights to Costa Rica. With this flight they will add 13 direct international destinations to the capital of Costa Rica.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

Continue promoting tourism

The Director of Sales for North America, Central America and the Caribbean of Avianca, Rolando Damas, commented: “Our purpose is to continue connecting Costa Ricans with the rest of the world and continue promoting tourism, attracting travelers from more destinations to the country. We are sure that, thanks to our competitive price offer and our extensive customization capacity, Costa Ricans and tourists will find in Avianca an unbeatable option for travel.”

Flights will operate as follows beginning July 15th: San Jose to Washington will be Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday departing at 5:10 p.m. LT, arriving at 11:50 p.m. to Washington. The return flight will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday at 02:30 LT from Washington to land in the Costa Rican capital at 05:30.

Avianca has given a strong boost to its operations in Costa Rica since its reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic, opening 10 new non-stop routes from San José, thanks to which it has been able to transport 240,000 passengers during the first 4 months of operation in 2022, which reaffirms the company’s commitment to offer greater connectivity to Costa Rica.

Today, Avianca has one of the largest networks in Latin America with 128 routes, operating 3,800 weekly flights offering more than 600,000 seats, reaching 65 destinations in Latin America, the United States, Canada and Europe.