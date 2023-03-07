More
    Young Entrepreneurs in Costa Rica Could Earn Up to $12,000 for Their Venture

    The Social Skin contest opened its 2023 call, to reward growth-stage ventures and functional prototypes.

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Social Skin contest opened its 2023 call, to reward growth-stage ventures and functional prototypes. Interested entrepreneurs must have a projection of social and environmental innovation that is working in Central America, Colombia or Mexico.Also have a minimum of two people in the project and have representatives of maximum 32 years of age.

    The winners will receive mentoring for the development of their ventures, through a work plan established between the Emprende País Program of the Bolívar Davivienda Foundation and the representatives.

    In addition, winners with startups in the growth stages will receive $12,000, while those in the working prototype or early stage will receive $7,000.”This economic support will be used in both cases for the execution of the previously mentioned work plan,” the contest rules state.

    Interested projects can apply in six categories:

    • Inclusion, reduction of inequality and poverty
    • Quality education
    • Environmental impact
    • Health & Wellness
    • Sustainable cities and communities
    • Transparency, justice and zero corruption

    Pride and reference

    The Digital Strategy Manager of Davivienda Costa Rica, BernyChavarría, pointed out that nearly 300 projects have been promoted through Social Skin, during the last six years.”Many of them today are pride and reference in the different countries where the contest is present,” said Chavarría.

    To register, interested persons can do so through the website www.socialskin.com The registration period ends on March 31st.

