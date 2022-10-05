World Title of Costa Rican Athlete with Destiny to Heaven

Costa Rican Daniela Alfaro Stivalet won the gold medal at the World Masters Championship of the International Federation of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu that was held in Las Vegas, United States, at the beginning of the month. This tournament attracts athletes from all over the world over the age of 30, giving them the opportunity to show off their skills and try to reach the top of the podium against others in their age range.

Alfaro left first place in the Master 2 category in brown belt in middleweight. “First I want to thank everyone who helps me with training. I am very grateful for all the support. I dedicate this to my dad, all the hard work and training I did for this tournament was for him. I am very proud of my performance today because I was able to present all my opponents without giving up any points. If you ask me, Yes, I am very happy”, said the Costa Rican that she dedicated the title to her father, who died in July of the current year.

Second place went to Celeste Gage, third to Franziska Malischewski and fourth to María Estella Ríos.