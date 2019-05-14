Mixing, combining, learning, entertaining, and impressing with innovative techniques are some of the characteristics that a World Class bartender should have to stand out in this prestigious competition with worldwide reach. The competition has been carried out in more than 50 countries simultaneously and has the most extensive luxury portfolio such as Ketel One vodkas, Don Julio tequila, Tanqueray N° Ten gin, and Johnnie Walker scotch.

The local Final was held on April 30th, 2019, at the Mil948 bar, where the finalists overcame several challenges that consisted of “Cocktails against the Clock”. There, the participants had to make cocktails and impress the judges with their speed, creativity, and talent under pressure focusing on highlighting the professionalism and innate personality of the mixologist.

Here, Jorge Medina demonstrated his ability and identity as a mixologist by creating his own bar, menu, and way to sell his cocktails, qualities that led him to become the winner of World Class Costa Rica 2019.

Jorge Medina, will represent us in Glasgow, Scotland, for the Global Final to be held in September, 2019, where he will face more than 50 of the best bartenders around the world.

During this year, the bartenders of the best bars and restaurants in Costa Rica, learned about the latest techniques and trends in cocktails. Also, the participants could learn more about Ketel One vodkas, Don Julio tequila, Tanqueray N° Ten gin, and Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve Scotch whiskey. These liqueurs are known as the World-Class Spirits, that is, the Ultra-Premium brands of Diageo Reserve.

About Diageo

DIAGEO is the leading spirits company in the world, with an impressive collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskeys, Smirnoff vodkas, Cîroc and Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio , Tanqueray, Guinness.

Diageo is also a global company and its products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE).

For more information about Diageo, its people, brands and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit the Diageo global resource that promotes responsible alcohol consumption, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.