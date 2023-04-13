Women’s Work Promotes Food Security in Costa Rica

Closing the month in which International Women’s Day is commemorated, the National Institute for Women (INAMU), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), the National Chamber of Social Solidarity Economy (CANAESS), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to hold a meeting where they recognized the contribution of women to food security and family farming.

During the event, various talks were held aimed at women where topics such as: agri-food systems as engines for compliance with the 2030 Agenda were analyzed; training support for the production of women agro-producers; financial support for women agro-producers, and actions to promote the economic autonomy of women agro-producers. These talks were given by entities such as the FAO, women’s organizations, MAG, CONAC 4S, INDER, INAMU, representatives of the Parliamentary Front against Hunger and Malnutrition, INFOCOOP, INA, UNED, and CANAESS.

National agro-producing women

In addition, the meeting was used to carry out, in the MAG parking lot, located in Sabana Sur, a fair with the participation of 50 national agro-producing women. “We are part of an association of indigenous women, with more than 32 years of existence, and in this walk we have learned about the importance of the political influence that women must have in all processes of political, economic and social development to defend our rights”, said Faustina Torres, from the Association of Indigenous Women of Talamanca (ACOMUITA).

AdiliaCaravacaZúñiga, Executive President of INAMU, recalled that a reform to the Regulations of the Rural Development Institute is being promoted, thus ensuring greater technical support for rural women in the presentation of their projects, eliminating excessive procedures or requirements for rural women in the presentation of their projects, as well as incorporating that in cases of relinquishment of properties, a comprehensive analysis be carried out by INDER in conjunction with INAMU, in order to rule out possible situations of gender violence that have influenced in the resignation decision.

For her part, JéssicaBrenes, director of CANAESS, emphasized the importance of increasing gender equality in sectors such as agriculture, anticipating food security, since, according to FAO studies, it is not only linked to the fact that people they can count on food or financial resources to buy it, but also that they can have constant access to food of high nutritional quality.