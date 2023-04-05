More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Attention Tico Women: Adapting and Reinventing Ourselves is in our DNA

    We have the challenge of visualizing the role of nutrition, in all its potential

    By Wilmer Useche
    10
    0

    Must Read

    Wilmer Useche

    I was reading and looking for information for my class “Spheres of Action of the Nutritionist” and I came across interesting theories and facts about the role of women in prehistory. In general, we talk about women in reproduction and in domestic spaces, such as: childcare, food and clothing preparation, and fire maintenance.

    However, hunting work, for example, was also carried out by women and this shows that this ability to adapt, reinvent oneself and do whatever it takes for the survival of their loved ones has no limits and has been present since prehistory, because we carry it in our DNA.

    Regarding the month of women, the little anthropological and archaeological evidence to clearly identify the roles of men and women in prehistory also makes me think of the many valuable and brilliant women who have been made invisible in the history of humanity.

    Unsung heroes

    Throughout my life, I have heard from women like Madame Curie, Coco Chanel, Amelia Earhart, Malala Yousafzai, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Yolanda Oreamuno, Emilia Prieto, María del Milagro París and many more. But also, those who deserve it should be on this list, like my maternal grandmother whom I never met, but I have great admiration for her. She was left a very young widow, without a pension, with few support networks and even so, she managed to raise her 5 children.I think of all the women who fight and contribute to this society, from any trade or profession, but whose work, unfortunately, remains invisible.

    In Women’s Month, I extend my respect to those pioneers in professions that, until recently, were considered for men: firefighters, police officers, engineers, economists. But also, I think of those who, like me, leaned towards a profession considered, erroneously, as only for women.

    Dignifying the contribution of Nutritionist

    As a nutritionist, I have experienced that constant struggle to dignify the contribution of our beautiful profession and to demystify that mistaken perception that we only diet and help lose weight.

    We have the challenge of visualizing the role of nutrition, in all its potential, beginning with understanding the feeding of families, as a task that is not exclusive to women.

    In addition, we fight to make visible our contribution as nutritionists, to society and to people’s health. Because it is important to understand that nutrition goes from the harvest, distribution, selection and preparation of food, to education, as well as from care for people who have a disease, research and innovation of food products, to participation in health policies.I can compare this fight of our profession with the one that, for years, we women have led to make visible our potential, abilities and work.

    As women who develop as nutrition professionals, we have the challenge of demanding greater participation in society and raising awareness of the relevance of what we do to promote people’s health.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceJeannette Quesada
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    National Blood Bank of Costa Rica Activates Campaign to Attract Donors during Easter
    Next article
    Hugh Jackman Wears a Costa Rican Hat on His Social Networks
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Top Local DestinationsTCRN STAFF -

    Hike Towards“La Leona Waterfall” in Liberia and Become One with the Nature of the Place

    La Leona is one of the main attractions of Curubandé in Liberia, a tourist place with a lot to offer.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »