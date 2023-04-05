Attention Tico Women: Adapting and Reinventing Ourselves is in our DNA

I was reading and looking for information for my class “Spheres of Action of the Nutritionist” and I came across interesting theories and facts about the role of women in prehistory. In general, we talk about women in reproduction and in domestic spaces, such as: childcare, food and clothing preparation, and fire maintenance.

However, hunting work, for example, was also carried out by women and this shows that this ability to adapt, reinvent oneself and do whatever it takes for the survival of their loved ones has no limits and has been present since prehistory, because we carry it in our DNA.

Regarding the month of women, the little anthropological and archaeological evidence to clearly identify the roles of men and women in prehistory also makes me think of the many valuable and brilliant women who have been made invisible in the history of humanity.

Unsung heroes

Throughout my life, I have heard from women like Madame Curie, Coco Chanel, Amelia Earhart, Malala Yousafzai, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Yolanda Oreamuno, Emilia Prieto, María del Milagro París and many more. But also, those who deserve it should be on this list, like my maternal grandmother whom I never met, but I have great admiration for her. She was left a very young widow, without a pension, with few support networks and even so, she managed to raise her 5 children.I think of all the women who fight and contribute to this society, from any trade or profession, but whose work, unfortunately, remains invisible.

In Women’s Month, I extend my respect to those pioneers in professions that, until recently, were considered for men: firefighters, police officers, engineers, economists. But also, I think of those who, like me, leaned towards a profession considered, erroneously, as only for women.

Dignifying the contribution of Nutritionist

As a nutritionist, I have experienced that constant struggle to dignify the contribution of our beautiful profession and to demystify that mistaken perception that we only diet and help lose weight.

We have the challenge of visualizing the role of nutrition, in all its potential, beginning with understanding the feeding of families, as a task that is not exclusive to women.

In addition, we fight to make visible our contribution as nutritionists, to society and to people’s health. Because it is important to understand that nutrition goes from the harvest, distribution, selection and preparation of food, to education, as well as from care for people who have a disease, research and innovation of food products, to participation in health policies.I can compare this fight of our profession with the one that, for years, we women have led to make visible our potential, abilities and work.

As women who develop as nutrition professionals, we have the challenge of demanding greater participation in society and raising awareness of the relevance of what we do to promote people’s health.