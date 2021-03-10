More
    Women-Only Tour To Costa Rica is Created

    By TCRN STAFF
    A women-only Costa Rican Tour in honor of International Women’s Month was launched this past week. The tour operator Austin Adventures, which just appointed new female president (Kasey Austin) to the executive team, created this trip to celebrate and empower women for traveling again when people feel more safe later this year. Austin Adventure’s inaugural “Costa Rica Women’s-Only” trip has been scheduled for October 2nd to 9th, 2021.

    The Tour will be led by Kasey Austin herself, who will be joined with experienced female Tico guides. The itinerary includes visits to all female-owned Tico businesses. The Tour operator will donate $500 from each trip booked to local Costa Rican women’s nonprofit, the Commission of Artisans of Santa Elena de Monteverde (CASEM), a cooperative of female artisans who produce textiles, jewelry, handicrafts and art in their homes to provide for their families. Founded in the 1980s as a result of the economic crisis, the group has today grown to include 83 women.

    Community-building


    “Women-only travel is about community-building and this is very important now in the new COVID-19 reality when it is needed the most, we’re not only empowering women to step out of their comfort zone with unique adventures, but we’re empowering the female small business owners in Costa Rica by bringing much needed revenueto them,” said Austin in a statement.

    The eight-day, seven-night tour will include stays at various Costa Rican Hotels. Travelers will enjoy an experience a Campesino Farm with Yuliana Rodriguez and a trek at La Fortuna with Pure Trek, led by Cynthia Crummer. Other activities include Sarapiqui Rafting Class, the Ecotermales Hot Springs, canyoning, snorkeling and much more. Austin Adventure’s team of guides is 70 percent female. Women guides serve as naturalists, drivers, chefs, storytellers, logistical gurus and confidants.

