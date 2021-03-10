More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Jaco, a Small Town Abounding With Beautiful Places to Visit

    Norka Rico: Full of unique landscapes

    By GUEST WRITER
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Punta Pirata Spa in Puntarenas Reopens its Doors with an Investment of $ 1 million

    After two years of having hosted the administration of the municipal spa of Puntarenas and a slow opening since...
    Read more
    TravelGUEST WRITER -

    Jaco, a Small Town Abounding With Beautiful Places to Visit

    The variety of beautiful places located in Costa Rica, allow to draw a landscape full of magic and charm...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Women-Only Tour To Costa Rica is Created

    A women-only Costa Rican Tour in honor of International Women’s Month was launched this past week. The tour operator...
    Read more
    GUEST WRITERhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    We aim to provide the stories, information, and opinion that will make you knowlegeable on Costa Rica.

    The variety of beautiful places located in Costa Rica, allow to draw a landscape full of magic and charm throughout its territory. As is the small and charming town of Jaco that represent another of the most fabulous charms that our country has.

    On the outskirts of Puntarenas this small tourist locality that is on the Central Pacific Coast,  has an endless number of tourist activities that you can do when  visiting. And if you are a beach lover and surfing, you can count on the beaches of Jaco since they offer some great spots for these activities.

    National Parks

    Costa Rican hotel surveys guests about medical tourism

    One of the tourist attractions of Jaco are the parks, ideal to enjoy if you are taking a family trip to explore and learn a little more about the flora, fauna and its exuberant tropical jungle that are within them.

    In Jaco we can find a diversity of places that will leave us enchanted and in love. If we go south of Jaco we can get the Carrara National Park and the Rainforest Adventure Theme Park.

    Carrara National Park is recognized and highly admired by both tourists and locals for its exuberant fauna and dense rainforest that leaves all visitors in awe. The Ranforest Adventure Theme Park was named for its attractions and its contribution to the sustainability of the area.

    Both are ideal to enjoy if you are taking a family trip to explore and learn a little more about the flora, fauna and its exuberant tropical jungle that are within them. And if you have already taken your stroll through the parks of Jaco, being attracted by the beautiful nature that exists in them. It is time to get ready to visit on a very sunny day the beaches of Jaco which you will also fall in love with its landscapes.

    The Beaches

    In the town we can recommend two exquisite beaches such as Playa Hermosa and Bahía de Herradura. Playa Hermosa has amazing waters for sport fishing, surfing and unforgettable diving in a friendly climate to practice each of those activities in the sea.

    For surfers, Playa Hermosa attracts them all. For the original surfer who still draws a loyal crowd for the sport Jaco has more recently become the ideal center of the party near the sea.

    It is also the place for athletes with intermediate knowledge, since it offers challenging waves, however, it is usually crowded with surfers looking for perfect tunnels. This beautiful beach is also considered a National Wildlife Refuge because it is a very important protection area for flora and fauna.

    Herradura Bay

    Herradura Bay is a unique paradise, its sparkling waters and black sand beaches are perfectly lined with palm trees where travelers can escape in a tropical trance. This place of paradise is becoming a popular tourist destination, as there are Canopy tours and national parks nearby for those looking to explore the best places in Bahía de Herradura.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceNorka Rico /TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleWomen-Only Tour To Costa Rica is Created
    Next articlePunta Pirata Spa in Puntarenas Reopens its Doors with an Investment of $ 1 million
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Punta Pirata Spa in Puntarenas Reopens its Doors with an Investment of $ 1 million

    After two years of having hosted the administration of the municipal spa of Puntarenas and a slow opening since...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Punta Pirata Spa in Puntarenas Reopens its Doors with an Investment of $ 1 million

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    After two years of having hosted the administration of the municipal spa of Puntarenas and a slow opening since April 15, 2020 - due...
    Read more

    Women-Only Tour To Costa Rica is Created

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    A women-only Costa Rican Tour in honor of International Women’s Month was launched this past week. The tour operator Austin Adventures, which just appointed...
    Read more

    Are You Planning to Vacation in Costa Rica During the Easter Holiday?

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    If you are planning a trip for the next Easter holiday, take into account that this year it will start on March 28th with...
    Read more

    Murcielago Islands, Unknown Tico Paradise, Ideal for Hikers and Divers

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Located in the extreme north of the Costa Rican Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years