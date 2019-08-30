Ever since you were a little girl selling lemonade in front of your home, you have had a passion for business. Now, as an adult, you are more than ready to spread your entrepreneurial wings and launch your own company.

In order to have a successful business, it is important to be goal oriented and take tangible steps to fulfill your dreams of running your own company. Here are some tips to get you started:

1. Overcome Gender Bias by Working from Home

Women in the workplace face multiple challenges, which may actually inspire you to pursue your own home-based business. These include both challenges in finding and affording child care, as well as discrimination and pay inequities that can crop up in a traditional job. By launching your own company, you can typically avoid these issues. When partnered with a company such as Amway, you can set your own hours and work whenever and wherever you need. Though some have questioned if Amway is a scam or not, the company’s direct sales business model is completely legitimate and won’t discriminate based on gender.

2. Know What Resources are There to Help You

As a female entrepreneur, there are a number of resources that are already in place that can help you and your company to succeed. For example, the Small Business Administration has a number of partners, including Women Business Centers, SCORE and Small Business Development Centers, that you can take advantage of to help you reach your goals. Also, be on the lookout for networking events, workshops and seminars that are targeting women who own businesses; you can use Google to see what might be coming up and also search on social media sites including LinkedIn.

3. Have a Clear Idea of What Your Goals Are

In order to achieve your goals as a business owner, you have to create a specific list of what you want to do and how you can get there. For example, rather than have a general desire to grow your company and earn as much as possible the first year, determine exactly how much profit you hope to earn, how many employees you wish to hire and how many new clients you want to take on. Then create a step-by-step plan for each of these business goals and brainstorm the various ways that you can achieve them. For instance, to land new clients, you may decide to hire a marketing firm, dedicate time each day to promoting your company on all social media channels, and purchase email lists to reach out to new customers in your area.

You Will Get There

That little girl who made some good money selling lemonade still has what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. You have the passion and the drive—now it’s time to consider launching your own home-based business. Use all available resources to help you and actively work toward achieving some very specific goals. All of this will add up to you reaching your dream of business ownership.